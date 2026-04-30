BUSH Releases Reinterpretation Of 'Swallowed' In Celebration Of Song's 30th Birthday

Marking three decades as one of rock's most enduring and beloved bands, BUSH has released a more intimate version of "Swallowed". First made available on the landmark 1996 album "Razorblade Suitcase", the song became a soundtrack to many people's lives. Years of playing it live has, of course, reshaped the song for both the band and fans. This new version adds an extra layer of tenderness thanks to a choral ensemble.

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale comments: "There's something about stripping a song all the way back to its DNA, the melody has all the power. I wanted 'Swallowed' to feel like a hymn."

BUSH is currently on the "Land Of Milk And Honey" tour, with recent stops at Brooklyn Paramount and then Stagecoach this past weekend. The North American run continues through May 24, closing out at BottleRock festival in Napa, California, before heading overseas for a European leg and then continuing to Australia in September.

BUSH embarked on a U.S. tour earlier this month with support from MAMMOTH and JAMES AND THE COLD GUN.

BUSH's tenth studio album, "I Beat Loneliness" came out in July 2025 via earMUSIC. The LP was produced by Rossdale and Erik Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, SET IT OFF, BAD OMEN).

2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the release of BUSH's six-times-platinum debut album, "Sixteen Stone".

BUSH released "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023" in November 2023 via Round Hill Records. The set included a new song called "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere", which was written by Gavin and produced by Rossdale and Corey Britz.

BUSH's current lineup consists of Rossdale, Chris Traynor (guitar),Corey Britz (bass) and Nik Hughes (drums).

BUSH broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, and has since released six albums: "The Sea of Memories" (2011),"Man On The Run" (2014),"Black And White Rainbows" (2017),"The Kingdom" (2020),"The Art Of Survival" (2022) and "I Beat Loneliness" (2025).

"Black And White Rainbows" was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

Photo credit: Ben Alexis