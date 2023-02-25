Watch: Former MEGADETH Members CHUCK BEHLER, DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG Perform Together For First Time In 35 Years

Former MEGADETH drummer Chuck Behler joined KINGS OF THRASH on stage Friday night (February 24) at The Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan to perform the MEGADETH classic "In My Darkest Hour" as well as a cover of the SEX PISTOLS' "Anarchy In The U.K.", which MEGADETH covered on the 1988 "So Far, So Good... So What!" album. KINGS OF THRASH features Behler's former MEGADETH bandmates David Ellefson (bass) and Jeff Young (guitar),with the occasional guest appearance by Chris Poland (guitar).

After the concert, Ellefson took to his social media to share a photo of him, Young and Behler from the Flint show, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Such a historic moment for fans and friends alike. Tonight in Flint, MI was the first time me, Jeff Young and Chuck Behler have performed live together in 35 years...our last show together was Monsters Of Rock Castle Donington England August 20, 1988! Thank you for sharing a heartfelt and magical moment together!"

Behler, who played with MEGADETH from 1987 to 1989 and appeared on "So Far, So Good… So What!", reunited with Ellefson on stage for the first time in more than 30 years in August 2019 at the Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan. That concert was part of Ellefson's "Basstory - More Life With Deth" tour which featured a question-and-answer session/discussion with co-author and then-business partner Thom Hazaert about Ellefson's memoir, "More Life With Deth", and a full live-band set including songs from the companion album "Sleeping Giants".

KINGS OF THRASH kicked off its "Thrashin' USA" 2023 tour on February 16 at The Forge in Joliet, Illinois. The trek is crossing the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of the USA through March 15. As with the band's 2022 warm-up shows, the group, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, is performing "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!" in their entirety. Support on all shows is coming from HATRIOT.

As previously reported, KINGS OF THRASH will release a live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" on March 24 via Cleopatra Records. The 17-song set, featuring performances of MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!", was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and includes an appearance by Poland. The DVD was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH nearly two years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.

Poland was a member of MEGADETH from 1984 to 1987, during which time he performed on the band's classic albums "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!" and "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?" He is also a featured soloist on the group's 2004 album, "The System Has Failed".

Back in 2004, Poland and/or his management and attorney filed a lawsuit against Mustaine regarding the use of the three "Rust In Peace" demos on the album's reissue without Chris's permission. Chris eventually settled for $9,500 and thereby ended a professional relationship with Dave and MEGADETH.

For the past couple of decades, Poland's main musical focus has been the fusion band OHM:, which has released several full-length studio albums to date.

