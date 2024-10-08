Watch: Former MÖTLEY CRÜE A&R Exec TOM ZUTAUT Talks To Fans Before Troubadour Concert

The Can You Get Me In YouTube channel has uploaded video of Tom Zutaut, the A&R man who signed GUNS N' ROSES and MÖTLEY CRÜE in the 1980s, talking to fans in line before MÖTLEY CRÜE hit the stage for the first of three exclusive, intimate club shows Monday night (October 7) at Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. The concert was part of what MÖTLEY CRÜE is calling a "Höllywood Takeöver", a series of gigs which were first teased over the Labor Day weekend when flyers promoting the gigs at Troubadour, The Roxy (October 9) and Whisky A Go Go (October 11) popped up all over Los Angeles.

The three club shows are following on the heels of the October 4 release of MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Cancelled" EP, the band's debut record with Big Machine, which features three new songs: Top 5 rock radio hit "Dogs Of War"; new single "Fight For Your Right", a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)"; and as well as the record's title track, "Cancelled".

In addition to the special shows and EP release, a MÖTLEY CRÜE pop-up store with exclusive, band-curated merchandise opened on October 6 at the world-famous Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood and remain open through October 12 from 3 p.m. PT to midnight daily.

Tying into the events on the Sunset Strip in October, MÖTLEY CRÜE is also introducing its new philanthropic endeavor, the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, a moniker under which the band will partner with different non-profit organizations near and dear to their hearts moving forward.

In a 2019 interview with Billboard, Zutaut spoke about a scene in Netflix's "The Dirt", a film version of Neil Strauss's 2001 biography on MÖTLEY CRÜE, where CRÜE singer Vince Neil has sex with Tom's girlfriend. Asked how he felt about the film including that, Zutaut said: "I'll put it this way. For 20 years, I didn't even know that it happened. All I knew was that we went to the [1983] US Festival and we were having a good time at the show. She went to use the restroom or something, and I lost her. Then MÖTLEY's set ended and I went backstage to look for her. It was nuts. There was a backstage area with a bunch of trailers and mobile homes. I went to MÖTLEY's dressing room and the security guys would not let me in. Finally, they [did] and I still couldn't find her. I found her maybe a half hour later, sort of standing outside a hospitality area. When we got back [to our La Quinta Inn], she seemed really upset about something. I kept asking her what was wrong, and she would say 'nothing,' but then she was, like, 'I'm going to stay on the couch tonight.'

"We'd been together for almost a year; it was a pretty serious relationship. We'd been to some events with the band and they clearly knew that this was not just a date. This was someone who I cared a lot about, that I loved, that I was in a serious relationship with. The thought never crossed my mind that anything like that would happen. That she would do it on her end, and that someone like Vince would even try to do that. The next morning, we got in the car and she was, like, 'I have to break up with you. This relationship isn't working out.' We drove back to my place, she grabbed her stuff and I drove her home to her parents' house in San Diego. And that was pretty much it. Then, 20 years later, Neil Strauss fact checks the book with me and he brings this whole thing up. I'm like, 'Wow.' I was wondering what had happened. I never really understood it."