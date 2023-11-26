Watch: GEDDY LEE In Conversation With NIRVANA's KRIST NOVOSELIC At Seattle Stop Of Book Tour

Geddy Lee's "My Effin' Life In Conversation" tour made a stop at Seattle, Washington's Moore Theatre Friday night (November 24). The trek sees the RUSH singer/bassist bring to life his memoir "My Effin' Life", which was released on November 14 on HarperCollins. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour is making additional stops across North America before wrapping up in Lee's hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Massey Hall on December 7.

Lee's Moore Theatre appearance was a once-in-a-life-time event. After the curtain rose, Geddy gave his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection of his family and childhood to a dive into the history of RUSH; from the determined pursuit of music to the personal memories with his lifelong friends and bandmates, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart. Joined on stage by special guest interviewer, NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic, Lee read key passages from "My Effin' Life"; he then shared thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Furthermore, fans then had the chance to participate in a special question-and-answer session, with Geddy answering their questions directly.

As previously reported, Novoselic is featured in Lee's new docuseries which sets out to answer one question: Are bass players human, too? Geddy visits Novoselic and other fellow bass players Melissa Auf Der Maur of HOLE, Robert Trujillo of METALLICA and Les Claypool of PRIMUS to explore their expansive worlds beyond music.

"Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?" will be available to stream on December 5, exclusively on Paramount+.

"My Effin' Life", which was edited Noah Eaker, is 512 pages and is available as a hardcover or as an e-book.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Star, Lee was asked if he has any regrets. He replied: "I do have regrets. I regret how much time I spent away from my son. I regret what I put my wife through and how much she had to carry. And that plays into where I'm at now. I will not do anything without her consideration. Our time together is untouchable."

As for career regrets, Geddy said he didn't have any. "I was the luckiest effin' guy to be able to work with the greatest partners and play the exact kind of music we wanted to play and get away with it for over 40 years," he explained.

