Watch: ZAKK WYLDE Performs OZZY OSBOURNE And BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Classics At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's 'Metalmania III'

Zakk Wylde performed OZZY OSBOURNE and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY classics with attendees of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "Metalmania III", which took place November 9-12 in Los Angeles, California. The immersive, once-in-a-lifetime event offered rock enthusiasts of all skill levels a unique opportunity to dive headfirst into the electrifying world of heavy metal, culminating with an appearance at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on the final night.

In addition to Wylde, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "Metalmania III" featured Marty Friedman (formerly of MEGADETH) and Mike Portnoy (of THE WINERY DOGS; founding member of DREAM THEATER). These masters guided campers through the groundbreaking music of BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER and PANTERA.

Attendees also got the chance to showcase their skills at another iconic music venue, the legendary Viper Room. Campers were mentored by rockstar counselors including Vinny Appice of BLACK SABBATH, Bjorn Englen of DIO DISCIPLES, Monte Pittman of MINISTRY, Tony Franklin of THE FIRM, Tommy Black of SCOTT WEILAND AND THE WILDABOUTS, Jason Ebs of Peter Criss's band, Angela Scarpa of BLACK SABBITCH, Britt Lightning of VIXEN and more.

Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp – The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."