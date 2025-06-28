Watch: GENE SIMMONS BAND Performs At Opening Of 'Rock & Brews Restaurant And Concert Bar' In Oklahoma

Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, Oklahoma turned it up to 11 with the grand opening of Rock & Brews Restaurant And Concert Bar, which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a free live performance by KISS Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and Rock & Brews co-founder Gene Simmons and his GENE SIMMOMS BAND, on Thursday, June 26. This exciting addition underscored Indigo Sky's commitment to providing guests with memorable experiences, delicious food, and top-notch amenities across the Four-State area.

The celebration kicked off at 1:00 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from Simmons, Indigo Sky's general manager Melanie Heskett, and Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma's chief Glenna Wallace. The party continued into the evening with a free live show by the GENE SIMMONS BAND — consisting of Gene on bass and vocals, Jason Walker on guitar and vocals, Brian Tichy on drums and vocals and Brent Woods on guitar — at 8:00 p.m. on the Rock & Brews stage.

Heskett said: "The opening of Rock & Brews marked an exciting new chapter for Indigo Sky Casino & Resort. From bold flavors to the iconic rock décor, this high-energy venue is all about great food and a great time. We were thrilled for our guests to experience it, and we're proud that Indigo Sky continues to deliver unforgettable moments."

Simmons and fellow Rock & Brews co-founder, KISS guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley said in a joint statement: "We're excited about what came from our partnership with the Indigo Sky team to bring a Rock & Brews Restaurant to their casino and resort. We all worked hard together to create a Rock & Brews destination we're proud to share with the community, and that's exactly what we did."

The new Rock & Brews Restaurant And Concert Bar features a 7,500-square-foot space designed for music lovers and foodies alike, with 15 state-of-the-art LED screens for sports and entertainment viewing. Guests enjoy a full-service concert bar, countertop gaming, and plenty of space for dancing, along with private dining and meeting room options. A live performance stage showcases both local talent and national acts, while the menu features craveable American classics, signature "rocktails," and 18 local and craft beers on tap, along with a weekend buffet-style brunch.

Indigo Sky Casino & Resort, located in Northeast Oklahoma, is one of the region's premier gaming and entertainment destinations. The property features over 1,400 of today's hottest slots, 14 table games, 10 poker tables, and a 400-seat bingo hall. Guests can relax in the 245-room hotel with a resort-style pool or enjoy the onsite RV park. Indigo Sky is known for its thrilling promotions, exciting giveaways, and rewarding player programs offered year-round, giving guests more ways to win every time they visit.

In addition to Stanley and Simmons, the Rock & Brews team includes CEO Adam Goldberg, entrepreneur, restaurateur, and hotelier Michael Zislis, who is behind some of Southern California's most well-known establishments, such as The Strand House and Shade Hotels; as well as concert industry veterans Dave and Dell Furano. The team opened the first Rock & Brews near LAX Airport in Southern California in 2010. Since then, they have rapidly expanded to include over 24 locations in California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, with more locations coming soon.