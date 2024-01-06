Watch: GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA Receives Treatment For 'Tennis Elbow'

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna has shared a video of him receiving treatment for tennis elbow, a condition that arises from overuse, resulting in the tearing of a tendon that moves the wrist near the outer aspect of the elbow. Tennis elbow is also known as lateral elbow pain or lateral epicondylitis.

In the video, which is available below, the 55-year-old guitarist/vocalist can be seen getting an injection to numb his pain from Brian P. McKeon, MD, who is the chief medical officer and head team physician for the Boston Celtics. McKeon's primary clinical interests lie in sports medicine and the treatment of sports-related injuries, with an emphasis on performing minimally invasive surgery on shoulders, knees, and elbows.

Sully captioned the video "Torture Time!" and stated in part: "Today is self-repair day. After 30 years of touring, I have an issue with my elbow. They call it tennis elbow. It's really fucking with me. Can't seem to get it to heal… So I came to the best orthopedic guy in the goddamn country, Mr. Brian McKeon."

Musicians are frequent sufferers of lateral epicondylitis, which reportedly occurs in approximately 1 to 3 percent of the population.

Guitarists are said to be particularly prone to tennis elbow because of the extreme wrist angles while handling their instrument.

For guitarists, tennis elbow is developed more frequently in the fretting hands than in the strumming hands and elbows. However, it also very common for guitar players to develop tennis elbow on their strumming-hand side.

In mild cases of tennis elbow, rest, ice, and over-the-counter pain relievers may be enough to relieve the pain and allow the elbow to heal. In more severe cases, however, it may be necessary to see a doctor.

"I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story", a film based on Sully's life story, was made available in November via Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. Based on Erna's memoir, "The Paths We Choose", which came out in 2007, the 98-minute documentary was written and produced by Sully, with additional writing, production and editing by Noah Berlow and writing, production and directing by Troy Smith.

Next month, GODSMACK will embark on the "Vibez Tour". The trek will see Erna and his bandmates deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The first leg is scheduled to begin on February 15 in Catoosa, Oklahoma, while the second leg will kick off April 9 in Valley Center, California.