Watch GUNS N' ROSES Perform In Hershey During Summer/Fall 2023 North American Tour

Watch GUNS N' ROSES Perform In Hershey During Summer/Fall 2023 North American TourAugust 12, 2023
The markit aneight YouTube channel has uploaded video of GUNS N' ROSES' August 11 performance at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Check out the clips below.
The band's setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:
01. It's So Easy
02. Bad Obsession
03. Chinese Democracy
04. Slither (VELVET REVOLVER cover)
05. Hard Skool
06. Mr. Brownstone
07. Welcome To The Jungle
08. Absurd
09. Reckless Life
10. Double Talkin' Jive
11. Estranged
12. Down On The Farm (UK SUBS cover)
13. Live And Let Die (WINGS cover)
14. Rocket Queen
15. You Could Be Mine
16. T.V. Eye (THE STOOGES cover)
17. Anything Goes
18. Civil War
19. Slash Guitar Solo
20. Sweet Child O' Mine
21. November Rain
22. Madagascar
23. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
24. Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)
25. Nightrain
Encore:
26. Coma
27. Patience
28. Paradise City
GUNS N' ROSES kicked off the North American leg of its massive 2023 world tour on August 5 with a sold-out show at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
GUNS N' ROSES will continue their massive 2023 run visiting historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The band recently revealed the special guests for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Carrie Underwood, THE PRETENDERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE WARNING and DIRTY HONEY among those lined up in support. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more.
GUNS N' ROSES is reportedly preparing to officially release the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era song "Perhaps".
GUNS N' ROSES soundchecked "Perhaps" ahead of the band's concert in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5 but ended up not performing it at the gig. However, astute fans who stood outside the venue during soundcheck were quick to bust out their phones and record the rehearsal, with low-quality clips surfacing online immediately thereafter.
Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.
Last month, GUNS N' ROSES' longtime production manager Tom Mayhue confirmed that a new single from the band was coming soon.
GUNS N' ROSES' most recent release was a four-song EP, "Hard Skool", which came out in February 2022. The effort, which was exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".
If and when it happens, the new GUNS N' ROSES studio album will be the first under the GUNS banner since "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.
