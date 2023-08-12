Watch GUNS N' ROSES Perform In Hershey During Summer/Fall 2023 North American Tour

The markit aneight YouTube channel has uploaded video of GUNS N' ROSES' August 11 performance at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Check out the clips below.

The band's setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. It's So Easy

02. Bad Obsession

03. Chinese Democracy

04. Slither (VELVET REVOLVER cover)

05. Hard Skool

06. Mr. Brownstone

07. Welcome To The Jungle

08. Absurd

09. Reckless Life

10. Double Talkin' Jive

11. Estranged

12. Down On The Farm (UK SUBS cover)

13. Live And Let Die (WINGS cover)

14. Rocket Queen

15. You Could Be Mine

16. T.V. Eye (THE STOOGES cover)

17. Anything Goes

18. Civil War

19. Slash Guitar Solo

20. Sweet Child O' Mine

21. November Rain

22. Madagascar

23. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

24. Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

25. Nightrain

Encore:

26. Coma

27. Patience

28. Paradise City

GUNS N' ROSES kicked off the North American leg of its massive 2023 world tour on August 5 with a sold-out show at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

GUNS N' ROSES will continue their massive 2023 run visiting historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 24. The band recently revealed the special guests for the North American leg of their 2023 global tour, with Carrie Underwood, THE PRETENDERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE WARNING and DIRTY HONEY among those lined up in support. The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more.

GUNS N' ROSES is reportedly preparing to officially release the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era song "Perhaps".

GUNS N' ROSES soundchecked "Perhaps" ahead of the band's concert in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5 but ended up not performing it at the gig. However, astute fans who stood outside the venue during soundcheck were quick to bust out their phones and record the rehearsal, with low-quality clips surfacing online immediately thereafter.

Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Last month, GUNS N' ROSES' longtime production manager Tom Mayhue confirmed that a new single from the band was coming soon.

GUNS N' ROSES' most recent release was a four-song EP, "Hard Skool", which came out in February 2022. The effort, which was exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contained the two new songs the band released in 2021 — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

If and when it happens, the new GUNS N' ROSES studio album will be the first under the GUNS banner since "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Slash, singer Axl Rose and bassist Duff McKagan since 1993.