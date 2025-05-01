Watch: GUNS N' ROSES Plays First Concert With New Drummer ISAAC CARPENTER

GUNS N' ROSES kicked off its 2025 world tour earlier tonight (Thursday, May 1) at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. The concert marked the band's first live appearance with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in GUNS N' ROSES' storied run, in March.

GUNS N' ROSES' setlist for the Incheon show was as follows:

01. Welcome To The Jungle

02. Bad Obsession

03. Mr. Brownstone

04. Chinese Democracy

05. Live And Let Die (WINGS cover)

06. Slither (VELVET REVOLVER cover)

07. Perhaps

08. Estranged

09. Double Talkin' Jive

10. Coma

11. Sorry

12. Better

13. Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

14. It's So Easy

15. Rocket Queen

16. Slash guitar solo

17. Sweet Child O' Mine

18. November Rain

19. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

20. Patience

21. Nightrain

22. Paradise City

Carpenter, born in Washington's Tri-Cities, is an accomplished American drummer and songwriter known for his dynamic contributions to alternative, hard rock, and beyond. He rose to prominence in 1995 by co-founding LOUDERMILK while in high school, only to be signed to Rick Rubin's label American. Carpenter's career spans an impressive roster of acts, including live and studio work with Duff McKagan's LOADED, AWOLNATION, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA, A PERFECT CIRCLE, THE EXIES, OURS and BLACK LAB, in addition to his large session film and TV roster. Carpenter has made a name for himself by uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry.

GUNS N' ROSES's "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things" tour will next hit the Middle East and Europe in late spring and early summer, concluding on July 31 in Germany.

Frank first joined GUNS N' ROSES during a show in June 2006, helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan. Ferrer's last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.

Ferrer laid down drums tracks on five songs on GUNS N' ROSES' most recent studio album, 2008's "Chinese Democracy". He also appeared on the live portion of 2022's "Hard Skool" EP, with former drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia appearing on the studio tracks and GUNS' ROSES' 2023 singles "Perhaps" and "The General".