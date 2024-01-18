Watch: HALESTORM Members Cover JUDAS PRIEST, THE WHO Classics In Nashville

HALESTORM singer Lzzy Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and drummer Arejay Hale joined THEE ROCK N' ROLL RESIDENCY on stage last Saturday night (January 13) at Eastside Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee to perform cover versions of JUDAS PRIEST's "Dissident Aggressor" and THE WHO's "Long Live Rock". You can watch fan-filmed video footage of their appearance below.

HALESTORM's cover of "Dissident Aggressor" appeared on the "ReAniMate 2.0: The CoVeRs eP", which arrived in October 2013.

In 2011, HALESTORM released the six-track "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP", which saw them take on tracks by SKID ROW, Lady Gaga, TEMPLE OF THE DOG, GUNS N' ROSES, HEART and THE BEATLES. Two years later, the "ReAniMate 2.0: The CoVeRs eP" featured covers of JUDAS PRIEST, DAFT PUNK, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, FLEETWOOD MAC and Marilyn Manson.

Released in January 2017, "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP" saw HALESTORM covering classic songs by WHITESNAKE, Sophie B. Hawkins, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, SOUNDGARDEN and METALLICA.

In an October 2022 interview with the "Thunder Underground" podcast, Arejay was asked if he and his HALESTORM bandmates were planning to release a follow-up to "ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP". He said in part: "Actually, we kind of already have started on it. We tracked two songs in Nashville before this tour started. But I don't think I'm allowed to say what they are. But, yeah, we've got some ideas in mind.

"I always love covering the modern pop songs," he continued. "Like we did Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance'; we did 'Get Lucky' by DAFT PUNK; we did 'Heathens' by TWENTY ONE PILOTS. Those, to me, are the most fun. But also I do love the challenge of trying to replicate the brilliance of the classic METALLICA stuff, the SOUNDGARDEN stuff. So that was the most challenging, 'cause you have such a respect for that era that you don't wanna mess it up. You wanna pay respect to them and you don't wanna change anything.

"So, as far as '4.0' goes, I feel like it will probably be a nice balance of those things — paying tribute to the classics, putting our own little twist on it, but also kind of rocking up pop songs," Arejay added.

In the summer of 2022, HALESTORM shared its covers of Adele's "Hello" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene" via social media.