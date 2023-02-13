Watch HALESTORM Perform In Osaka, Japan

Fan-filmed video of HALESTORM's February 9 concert at Bigcat in Osaka, Japan can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user BLACK DIAMOND).

In a recent interview with Troy Culpan of May The Rock Be With You, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale expressed her hope that she and her bandmates will have "a new record — kind of — set and figured out" by the end of 2023. And "maybe [even] done," HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger said, adding that "the gears are" turning with regard to writing the follow-up to 2022's "Back From The Dead".

"['Back From The Dead'] hasn't even been out a year… We're leaving in a few days to head Down Under [for an Australian tour], and we're just churning right now with new ideas and thoughts and pictures of the next record," Joe said. "I'm excited to get some writing going. Get through this run and start hustling down here [in the studio]."

Continued Lzzy: "Joe and I were hanging out last night, and it was just, like, all these new ideas and new titles and new riffs and stuff. And we got really excited about it. Like, 'Is it happening? Is the feeling happening again?'"

Said Joe: "That last record just kind of drained us. We were so happy to get out on the road and not think about that sort of thing and think about rock shows and touring and traveling and having fun and seeing places and seeing all our old friends. So we've been doing that for over a year now. So it's, like, 'All right.' The old gears are turning new again."

This past December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

Lzzy (vocals, guitar) and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".