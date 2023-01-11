Watch: IGGY POP Joined By DUFF MCKAGAN And CHAD SMITH For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Performance

Iggy Pop was joined by Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) and Josh Klinghoffer (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) for his performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this past Monday (January 9).

After being introduced by host Jimmy Kimmel as IGGY POP AND THE LOSERS, the 75-year-old Pop and the other musicians performed "Frenzy", the first single from Iggy's latest album, "Every Loser".

"Every Loser" is Iggy's 19th solo album and his first to be released via the recently announced partnership between Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label founded by the album's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum executive producer Andrew Watt. Watt, who also performed with Iggy on "Kimmel" (on guitar),previously worked with Ozzy Osbourne on the metal icon's last two studio albums, including 2022's "Patient Number 9".

"I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that," Pop previously said about his new LP. "We made a record together the old-fashioned way… The players are guys I've known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you."

For his part, Watt said: "Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive... I still can't believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn't get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go… turn it up and hold on."

Widely acknowledged as one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of all time, Pop is a singer, songwriter, musician, author, record producer, DJ and actor whose epic body of work has earned him both worldwide critical acclaim and fanatic cult success. Beginning in 1967 with his era-defining group THE STOOGES, Pop merged primal rock, blues, and free jazz into something altogether dangerous and new, paving the way for punk, post-punk, hard rock, and grunge. His landmark solo career — which kicked off with 1977's David Bowie-produced "The Idiot" and "Lust For Life" — has seen Pop traverse a stunning span of musical genres, inspiring generation after generation of rock 'n rollers with his iconoclastic songcraft, uncompromising performance style, and one-of-a-kind charisma. Perhaps the greatest living embodiment of rock and roll, Pop has never slowed down, pushing the art form forward for more than half a century, including his 2019's contemplative, critically acclaimed "Free".