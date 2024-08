Watch: JERRY CANTRELL Performs National Anthem At Cleveland Guardians Vs. Chicago Cubs Game

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist Jerry Cantrell tossed out the first pitch and performed the U.S. national anthem at Cleveland Guardians' August 12 game against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

For his performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner", Cantrell was joined by Zach Throne, who plays guitar in Jerry's solo touring band.

A day after his appearance at Progressive Field, Cantrell performed with BUSH and CANDLEBOX at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland.

Cantrell performed his new solo single, "Vilified", live for the first time on July 26 at the opening concert of his tour with BUSH and CANDLEBOX at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon.

"Vilified" is taken from Cantrell's upcoming solo album, "I Want Blood", which will arrive on October 18 via Double J Music.

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell said of the collection. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike 'Brighten'. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

Album opener "Vilified" showcases an energy that rivals any of Cantrell's previous work — powerful, nuanced, and electric — setting the tone for the 45-minute album.

"'Vilified" travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes," Cantrell continued. "It's got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it."

"I Want Blood", co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Album pre-orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of "I Want Blood" are atmospheric, spoken-word versions of each song on the album.

Cantrell's latest solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years. "Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry with film composer Tyler Bates and Cantrell's longtime engineer Paul Figueroa.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Cantrell's summer 2024 tour will conclude on September 15 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.