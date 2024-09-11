JON BON JOVI Convinces Woman Not To Jump Off Nashville Bridge

Jon Bon Jovi reportedly helped save a woman who was hanging off a bridge in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 62-year-old BON JOVI frontman was filming a music video around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10) on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when he saw the woman hanging off the ledge. Jon approached the woman who appeared to be getting ready to end her life by jumping off the bridge and spoke with her and convinced her not to commit suicide. He eventually helped her back onto the pedestrian walkway and gave her a hug before they walked off together.

Both the Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene.

A surveillance video of the incident released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department can be seen below.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Metro Nashville police chief John Drake said in a statement posted to social media.

Jon reportedly has extensive training in interacting with people in crisis due to his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

The organization's purpose is to "recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs," according to its web site.

Image courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via YouTube