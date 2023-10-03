Watch JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA Perform In Northampton, Pennsylvania

The yupsure YouTube channel has uploaded video of JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA's entire September 30 performance at the Gin Mill And Grille in Northampton, Pennsylvania. Check out the footage below.

In a new interview with LehighValleyNews.com, original SALIVA singer Josey Scott said that he is currently writing material for a new studio album.

"I'm planning on going in the studio and recording a brand-new record that will surprise a lot of people," he said.

According to Scott, the upcoming LP will see him "sort of shifting gears musically a little bit and taking myself sort of back to my roots, back to my Memphis roots and Tennessee roots.

"I grew up around a lot of … my dad was a country artist and a gospel artist, and I'm planning on doing like a sort-of a rock 'n' roll country record, if you will," he explained. "And I'm working on some new material right now and I'm working with a producer out of Nashville named ScatteredBrains and talking to the producer who we recorded all our hits within SALIVA — Bob Marlette out in California. So I’m really excited about doing some new material and we’re gonna see how it goes."

Scott, whose real name is Joseph Sappington, recently embarked on a tour under the JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA banner which sees him performing a lot of the band's classic songs without any of the other original SALIVA members.

SALIVA's founding guitarist Wayne Swinny died in March while on tour with the group.

This past February, before Swinny's death, Scott announced that he had launched a new band called SHADE VIOLENT, also featuring his stepson Dylan.

It is not presently clear if Scott's upcoming album will be released under the JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA or SHADE VIOLENT banner.

SALIVA launched its career in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a double-platinum selling album with hits that include "Click, Click Boom" and "Your Disease".

The band has toured the U.S. with SEVENDUST, AEROSMITH and KISS.

SALIVA reunited with Scott for a one-off appearance at last year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Bobby Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last five releases: "In It To Win It" (2013),"Rise Up" (2014),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016),"10 Lives" (2018) and "Revelation" (2023).

SALIVA released six albums with Scott and tasted platinum success and a Grammy nomination for its first big hit, "Your Disease".

In May 2021, SALIVA celebrated the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough major label debut, "Every Six Seconds", with a special project called "Every Twenty Years", an EP of classic songs re-recorded with Amaru.