Watch: KELLY CLARKSON Sings WHITESNAKE's 'Here I Go Again' On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson has released her cover version of the WHITESNAKE classic "Here I Go Again".

The "American Idol" alum performed WHITESNAKE's 1987 Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper on the Wednesday (February 8) episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" as part of her opening "Kellyoke" segment.

Back in May 2021, "Here I Go Again" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The track saw a renewed interest following the death of actress Julie E. "Tawny" Kitaen, who appeared in the song's video. Kitaen passed away at her home in Newport Beach on May 7, 2021 at the age of 59.

While WHITESNAKE was working on it 1987 self-titled album, the band's lead singer David Coverdale started dating Kitaen, who had recently starred opposite Tom Hanks in the movie "Bachelor Party". Kitaen soon appeared in several of WHITESNAKE's music videos, including those for "Here I Go Again", "Is This Love" and "Still Of The Night". Footage of Kitaen writhing around on the hood of a Jaguar in the "Here I Go Again" clip has been called one of the most iconic — and sexiest — video moments ever filmed.

Coverdale and Kitaen tied the knot in 1989 but the union only lasted two years.

One of the Jaguars from the "Here I Go Again" video was dusted off for WHITESNAKE's clip for "Shut Up & Kiss Me", from the band's latest album, 2019's "Flesh & Blood".