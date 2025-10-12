Watch: SHINEDOWN Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut, Surprises Crowd With Performance Of New Song 'Searchlight'

This past Friday night (October 10),SHINEDOWN took Nashville by storm as the band made its debut at the city's famed country music venue Grand Ole Opry and played on the legendary stage for the first time. They were introduced by good friend and 17-year Grand Ole Opry member Carrie Underwood, who welcomed them into the historic circle and said: "It is always an honor, and so exciting for me to be at the Opry. Tonight, I am especially honored and excited to introduce our next group. I saw these guys back in concert in 2004 when I was a wee college student and basically, they have not been able to get rid of me ever since! I know that they too are very excited to be here, they love country music, and they love and respect the Grand Ole Opry so much. Tonight, I hear they may even have a special surprise in store for us! Making their Grand Ole Opry debut, make some noise for SHINEDOWN!"

The packed crowd was on their feet as the band performed three songs — "A Symptom of Being Human", their chart-topping song "Three Six Five" and surprised the audience with a performance of a brand new song: "Searchlight". To introduce "Searchlight", SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith said: "Would you like to hear the debut of a song that no one has heard?" He then continued and described the song's origin: "Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you're willing to receive something from it — a song can come out of thin air. That is something that we don't take for granted. It's essentially what happened with this next song: we didn't find it, it found us. This is the debut of a song we like to call: 'Searchlight'."

After the debut performance the audience erupted and rose to their feet giving SHINEDOWN a standing ovation to close out the evening. In their post-show interview, the band said the performance was a "dream come true for us" as they all grew up watching and listening to the Opry. Earlier, the band's guitarist Zach Myers told The Tennessean about how much performing at the show meant to him: "The Opry to me is way ahead of Madison Square Garden because every weekend as a child was spent listening to the Grand Ole Opry or watching it on TV with my grandmother. The only definition I can think of to describe the Opry is 'heaven on earth.' I couldn't be more excited. If you asked me if it was this or Madison Square Garden, I'm picking the Opry every time."

Jenn Tressler, director, artist and industry relations for Opry Entertainment Group, told The Tennessean about SHINEDOWN's appearance at the venue: "Country music encompasses such a big umbrella of influences and roots which is why so many country music fans also enjoy various genres of music. Having a band as successful and enduring as SHINEDOWN, whose music carries much of the same messages that country music does — of inspiration, hope and perseverance — gives both country and rock fans the chance to share a powerful moment together. I'm personally excited about the band's visit and am certain there will be some new fans of country music at the end of the show that night."

The Opry performance adds to an already incredible year for SHINEDOWN as they recently made history (once again) as their latest single "Killing Fields" recently reached No. 1 on the Active Rock Mediabase chart. The achievement solidified their 23rd single at the format and marks the third No. 1 for the band this year: No. 1 at Alternative for "Three Six Five" and two No. 1s at Active Rock with "Dance, Kid, Dance" and now "Killing Fields". In addition, it adds to their record of holding the most No. 1s, Top 5s and Top 10s in history on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

Fresh off their massive "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour, where they sold out Madison Square Garden and performed at some of the country's most iconic venues, including KIA Forum in Los Angeles, the band's song "Three Six Five" also hit Top 20 at Top 40 radio. When they were on the chart they were the only rock band on the Top 40 chart as "Three Six Five" continues to reach new audiences with its message of love and loss. Since release the song has charted at five radio formats after hitting No. 1 at Alternative, Top 10 at Hot AC & AC, No. 16 at Active Rock, all in addition to reaching Top 20 at Top 40 radio.

On the last day of the "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour, Smith closed the show and promised fans news of a new album stating: "SHINEDOWN number 8 is on the way!" Friday night's performance of "Searchlight" left fans wondering when the song may be released and if news of SHINEDOWN's eighth album is imminent.

Up next SHINEDOWN is confirmed for the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capitol One where they will perform on December 2 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, December 8 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, December 9 in Detroit, Michogan at Little Caesars Arena and December 16 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.