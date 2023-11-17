  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: KIRK HAMMETT Trips And Falls On Stage During METALLICA's Concert In Detroit

November 17, 2023

METALLICA's Kirk Hammett tripped and fell very awkwardly, partly on his purple ESP guitar, during the band's concert this past Sunday, November 12 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The incident happened during the intro tape to "Fight Fire With Fire", just as Hammett and his bandmates had finished playing "Moth Into Flame".

After falling on stage, Hammett laid there for a second, got up, and in frustration threw the guitar approximately 20 feet across the stage toward his guitar technician. He yelled profanities, but quickly got on another guitar and got to the other side of the stage in time for the start of "Fight Fire With Fire". A few songs later, the purple ESP was back in action.

Video of the incident from three different angles can be found below.

Sunday's concert closed out METALLICA's two-night stand at Ford Field. It was the final show of the band's current U.S. tour.

Prior to this past weekend's concerts, METALLICA last played in Detroit in 2017 at Comerica Park.

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, allowing promoters to sell more tickets than usual. And since METALLICA's stage is hollow in the center, there is even more space available to accommodate fans.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's giant ring-shaped stage also includes eight towers of monitors and speakers, with each of the towers is anchored by a raised platform that doubles as VIP seating, with eight folding chairs decorated with the black-and-yellow color scheme of the band's new album, "72 Seasons".

The "M72" tour launched in late April in Amsterdam.

A portion of proceeds from the shows go to METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation, which seeks to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band and combat food insecurity; provides disaster relief; and bestows scholarships.

METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

ESP builds a quality instrument! Kirk Hammett had a little mishap Sunday evening during night 2 in Detroit and took a tumble and the guitar likely took most of the blow. That toss at the end 😳😳 even the greatest performers have accidents. Nonetheless, the Mighty Metallica never disappoints and he went right back to shredding 🤘

Posted by Tyler Hassett on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Find more on Metallica
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).