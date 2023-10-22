Watch: KISS Honored With 'Kiss Day' In Cleveland

KISS members Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer were presented with a "Music Keynote To The City" at Cleveland, Ohio's Rock And Rock Hall Of Fame on Saturday (October 21). In addition, Cleveland city councilman Brian Kazy proclaimed today (Sunday, October 22) as "Kiss Day", coinciding with the band's last-ever concert in the city, which is happening tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. (KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons did not attend. According to Cleveland.com, Stanley told the crowd Simmons needed rest.)

After being presented with the "Music Keynote To The City", KISS frontman Paul Stanley said: "We've always felt this was a home away from home. It's interesting to be here when everyone knows our storied past with the Rock Hall. The Hall Of Fame has found new footing and the artists who belong here are getting in. I'm very humbled after 50 years to be here and to receive awards and do another sold-out show. It's been amazing, and thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. You've been awesome to us. And [Sunday] night, we'll give you a great big deafening thanks."

To celebrate, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will host a "Kiss Fan Day" today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with highlights from the KISS's 2014 induction into the Rock Hall being played on a loop in the museum's Foster Theater.

Watch a video report from WKYC below.

KISS's final runs of shows will wrap up in early December with a massive concert in at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Simmons (bass, vocals),alongside later band additions, Thayer (since 2002) and Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.