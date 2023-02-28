Watch: KREATOR Joined By Singer SOFIA PORTANET For 'Midnight Sun' Performance In Paris

KREATOR was joined by German-French singer Sofia Portanet on stage during the band's February 27 concert at L'Olympia in Paris, France to perform the song "Midnight Sun". Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

Portanet was the featured guest on the studio version of "Midnight Sun", which was included on KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", released last June via Nuclear Blast.

Last year, KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show about using a female voice for the first time in a KREATOR song: "The song 'Midnight Sun', which was inspired by this Ari Aster movie 'Midsommar' that came out a couple of years ago, in that movie there's this very strong female protagonist, and she's kind of carrying the story a little bit. And I had a vision of bringing that into our music since the lyrics were very inspired by that movie.

"Sofia, I've known her for a little bit and we were friends," he continued, "And when we got together in the studio, it kind of clicked. And I wanted to make sure that it really fits what we do, because we have never… Unfortunately, in the past we've never really had a song where it did fit to have a female guest singer. And Sofia, to me, sounds like she's a part of the band and it really feels natural to me and it feels very unique. And it's not like your everyday…

"I think sometimes in metal it can be a little cliché if bands would do a growling voice and all of a sudden [there's a guest appearance by] an opera singer, like CELTIC FROST started back in the day," Mille explained. "We didn't want that; we wanted to do something that we haven't done before — absolutely — in order to have more variety on the record."

As previously reported, KREATOR will join forces with Brazilian/American metal legends SEPULTURA for a North American co-headline tour, "Klash Of The Titans", in May and June of 2023. Support on the trek will come from DEATH ANGEL and SPIRITWORLD.

The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence", "Hate Über Alles" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marks KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.