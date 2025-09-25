Watch: KREATOR Joined By ULI JON ROTH For 'Strongest Of The Strong' Performance Aboard 'Full Metal Cruise XII Part I'

During the Full Metal Cruise XII Part I, German thrashers KREATOR were joined by legendary German guitarist Uli Jon Roth for a performance of the band's song "Strongest Of The Strong". Fan-filmed video of Uli's appearance can be seen below.

The first part of Europe's loudest and hardest cruise set off from Kiel, Germany on September 20, 2025, heading through the Baltic Sea to the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda. From there, the ship traveled across the bay of Gdansk back to Kiel, where the metalheads were bid farewell on September 25, 2025, and new cruisers will be welcomed on board for the second route. Part II of the cruise will set sail for Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland, returning to Kiel via the Latvian capital Riga on September 30, 2025.

KREATOR will release its sixteenth studio album, "Krushers Of The World", on January 16, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records.

KREATOR recorded "Krushers Of The World" at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren. Bogren previously helmed KREATOR's "Phantom Antichrist" (2012) and "Gods Of Violence" (2017) LPs.

Following the recent releases of the KREATOR documentary film "Hate & Hope" as well as "Your Heaven, My Hell", the autobiography of KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza, "Krushers Of The World" will be the next step in the evolution of KREATOR — a band that is still at its peak more than forty years into its career.

"Krushers Of The World" is not a shy title — it is a statement, an expression of pride and self-awareness knowing how long and hard the band's path has been and knowing what they still have to say and share with their ever-growing following. After the buzz around the movie and book, it is time for KREATOR to let the riffs, the roaring vocals and thunderous drums do the talking.

Alongside the album news, KREATOR revealed plans for a monumental European tour across 20 countries, joining forces with fellow metal powerhouses CARCASS, EXODUS and NAILS.

The tour kicks off on March 20, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena and wraps up on April 25, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark, at Poolen. Highlights include shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, and more.

A new KREATOR single, "Seven Serpents", will arrive this Friday, September 26, alongside album pre-orders and a tour pre-sale, with general tickets going on sale Monday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

KREATOR's upcoming effort will be the follow-up to 2022's "Hate Über Alles", which was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions for that LP was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marked KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

The official KREATOR documentary, "Hate & Hope", was shown on July 2 at the 42nd Munich International Film Festival and received a theatrical premiere on September 4. The 110-minute film was directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post.

As previously reported, Mille's official German-language autobiography, which he wrote with journalist, author and presenter Torsten Groß, "Your Heaven, My Hell - Mein Leben, Heavy Metal Und Wie Das Alles Passieren Konnte", was published on August 28 via Ullstein Verlag.