Watch: MAMMOTH WVH Plays Acoustic Set For PLANET ROCK Listeners

The guys in MAMMOTH WVH stopped by the Fender Guitar Rooms in London to play an exclusive acoustic set for a handful of lucky Planet Rock listeners. You can now watch video of the "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" performance below.

Prior to launching into the first song, MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen said: "This is gonna be fun to play these acoustically, 'cause it's definitely a different sound compared to what the tracks are."

MAMMOTH WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall in support of the band's upcoming second album, "Mammoth II". These dates come on the heels of the band's successful European tour last month that saw them opening for METALLICA, ALTER BRIDGE and DEF LEPPARD/MÖTLEY CRÜE. The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through December 9 when MAMMOTH WVH returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, Illinois (November 9); Sayreville, New Jersey (November 17); Dallas Texas (November 25); and Seattle, Washington (December 3),to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as MAMMOTH picks up their spot opening for METALLICA in the U.S. for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10 in Detroit.

"Mammoth II" will be released on August 4 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener "Right?" to BEATLES-esque fade on closer "Better Than You", "Mammoth II" showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like "Like A Pastime", "Take A Bow" and "Waiting" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen and MAMMOTH WVH is.

The debut single from "Mammoth II" was the upbeat rocker "Another Celebration At The End Of The World". The music video for "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" is an 8:25 introduction to the MAMMOTH WVH live band. Picking up where the No. 1 single "Don't Back Down" music video left off, the video showcases a frustrated Wolfgang firing the other Wolfgangs from that video and replacing them with his live band featuring Frank Sidoris (guitars),Jon Jourdan (guitars),Ronnie Ficarro (bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums). The video was directed by Gordy De St. Jeor.

MAMMOTH WVH's debut album was released via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Featuring Wolfgang on vocals and all instruments, "Mammoth WVH" was met with positive reviews and topped Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts.

MAMMOTH WVH's first single, "Distance", reached No. 1 on the MediaBase and BDS Active Rock Radio charts. A tribute to Wolfgang's father, the song was not originally intended to be on MAMMOTH WVH's debut album, but due to the overwhelming response to its accompanying video, which has been viewed over seven million times on YouTube, it was added as a bonus track. All of Wolfgang's proceeds from "Distance" are being donated to Mr. Holland's Opus.

"Distance" is an open letter to Wolfgang's father, declaring "no matter what the distance is, I will be with you." The video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music's most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

MAMMOTH WVH made its television debut in February 2021, performing "Distance" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and running through an exclusive acoustic arrangement on "Today".

Last November, MAMMOTH WVH released a digital deluxe edition of the debut album via EX1 Records. The new digital deluxe features the bonus track from the Japanese version of the album, "Talk & Walk", as well as two previously unreleased tracks, "As Long As You're Not You" and "Goodbye".