Watch: MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Talk About Re-Recording SEPULTURA's 'Morbid Visions'

Last month Nuclear Blast announced the signing of CAVALERA, the project featuring SEPULTURA's founding members Max Cavalera (guitar, vocals) and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera (drums). The first release under the deal with be a re-recording of SEPULTURA's first EP "Bestial Devastation" (originally released in 1985) and debut full-length album "Morbid Visions" (1986),due on July 14.

A new video in which Max and Igor talk about the first re-recorded song to be released, the "Morbid Visions" title track, can be seen below.

Max comments: "As we get harder year after year, sometimes you've got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded 'Bestial Devastation' and 'Morbid Visions' with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we're living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart."

Igor states: "I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn't do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records 'Bestial Devastation' and 'Morbid Visions' with an insane visual identity… Enjoy and see you all in the pit."

"Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation" were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Igor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. CAVALERA enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

"Morbid Visions" track listing:

01. Morbid Visions

02. Mayhem

03. Troops Of Doom

04. War

05. Crucifixion

06. Show Me The Wrath

07. Funeral Rites

08. Empire Of The Damned

09. Burn The Dead

"Bestial Devastation" track listing:

01. The Curse

02. Bestial Devastation

03. Antichrist

04. Necromancer

05. Warriors Of Death

06. Sexta Feira 13

CAVALERA also announced the "Morbid Devastation" fall 2023 tour. The 40-date trek will kick off on August 29 in Albuquerque and will make its way to Chicago, Houston and Baltimore and Denver before concluding on October 18 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Accompanying the brothers on stage will be Igor Amadeus Cavalera (HEALING MAGIC, GO AHEAD AND DIE) on bass and Travis Stone (PIG DESTROYER, DESOLUS) on lead guitar. EXHUMED and INCITE will open the tour package each night.

Confirmed dates for the CAVALERA tour are as follows:

Aug. 29 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Aug. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Sep. 01 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Sep. 02 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Sep. 03 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Sep. 05 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre

Sep. 06 - Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

Sep. 07 - Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sep. 08 - Columbus, OH @ The KING of CLUBS

Sep. 09 - Cave-In-Rock, IL @ Full Terror Open Air

Sep. 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Sep. 12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

Sep. 14 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Sep. 15 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Sep. 16 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Sep. 18 - El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

Sep. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Sep. 20 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sep. 21 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Sep. 22 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

Sep. 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sep. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sep. 26 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sep. 28 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sep. 29 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

Sep. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Oct. 01 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Oct. 02 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Oct. 05 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

Oct. 06 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

Oct. 07 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Oct. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 10 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Oct. 11 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Oct. 12 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 14 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Oct. 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

SEPULTURA apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the band split with the vocalist/guitarist's wife Gloria as their manager. Igor stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's nearly four-decade history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.

Igor and Max have spent much of the last seven years celebrating the 20th anniversary of SEPULTURA's "Roots" and 30th anniversary of "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" albums on tour all over the world.

Max addressed the possibility of the classic SEPULTURA lineup reunion in a February 2023 interview with Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series. He said: "I'm very, very busy right now with all the projects, 'cause I've got so many — SOULFLY being my main band, but also GO AHEAD AND DIE with my son Igor, and KILLER BE KILLED. And I'm already playing a lot of the old stuff with my brother; that, to me, right there, it fills the void anyway.

"So, yeah, I don't think about that at all," Max said in regard to a SEPULTURA reunion. "At this moment, I don't need to do anything like that. I think at this moment I'm so busy with the stuff that I have in front of me, and the fans love all the stuff that I've been doing anyway. There's no point, really. 'Cause I haven't even thought of that idea in a long time. But I think that my main thing right now is SOULFLY… And I love the fact that SOULFLY just keeps getting stronger and stronger with every record. And I look forward to the time to write the next one. It'll be another challenge and another chance to make something good again."

Last summer Igor told the "Mike Nelson Show" about the possibility of him and Max returning to SEPULTURA: "I have to be honest with you, man. The reunion, in my opinion, it's me and my brother — that's the person that I wanna be united with. So, for me, if the other stuff, it doesn't happen, I can't really be too bummed about it. Of course, it would be amazing, but the real reunion for me is just me and my brother being together. That's what makes me happy."