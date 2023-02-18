  • facebook
Watch MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE And KIKO LOUREIRO Train Jiu-Jitsu Before Tulsa Show Of 'The Metal Tour Of The Year'

February 18, 2023

Professor Reggie Almeida of the Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Spring Hill, Tennessee, who has been traveling with MEGADETH on "The Metal Tour Of The Year", has uploaded a video of guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine and guitarist Kiko Loureiro training with Almeida prior to the band's April 2022 concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In a message accompanying the YouTube release of the video, Almeida wrote: "In Tulsa, we had another great session of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu where we practice some self defense and some double attacks from closed guard. In the class, Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro a few hours before show time with 'The Sick, The Dying and the Dead'."

Last October, Mustaine became a brown belt in jiu-jitsu. The 61-year-old guitarist/vocalist was promoted to the new rank almost two years after earning his blue belt.

Brown belt is the highest-ranking color belt below black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Progressing from a beginner white belt through to a brown belt typically requires at least five years of dedicated training.

In a 2007 interview, Mustaine said he started training taekwondo in 1999 in Arizona and then moved to California, where he lived until a few years ago. "Before taking up taekwondo, I practiced kung fu and other martial arts," he said.

Mustaine told The Quietus in 2010 that he had "a first degree in Ukidokan karate. My sensei — Benny 'The Jet' Urquidez — has the style of karate, kung-fu, aikido, judo, ju-jitsu, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, Muay Thai boxing and American boxing," he said. "So it's all those things rolled into one. It's a nine-style discipline. My second black belt is in Songham taekwondo and I was an assistant instructor in that style, and then I taught it privately for a while."

Mustaine and his family moved to a suburb of Nashville in October 2014 after living in Fallbrook, California for a couple of years.

