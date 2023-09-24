Watch: MIKE MUIR Falls Off Stage While Singing 'You Can't Bring Me Down' At SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Concert In California

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman Mike Muir fell off stage during the band's concert in Ontario, California Saturday night (September 23).

Footage shot during the performance at Toyota Arena shows Muir taking a tumble during a performance of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' 1990 song "You Can't Bring Me Down", released on the California thrash/hardcore punk legends' "Lights... Camera... Revolution!" album. Muir can be seen taking a step toward the front left side of the stage before losing his footing and falling off. He was quickly helped back up to the stage by a roadie and the concert continued without further incident.

The fall occurred during the opening song of the band's set as the support act for DANZIG. Also appearing on the bill were BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE and MIDNIGHT.

As previously reported, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City (October 15 at Terminal 5),Silver Spring, Maryland (October 12 at The Fillmore),Worcester, Massachusetts (October 13 at The Palladium),and Berkeley, California (October 19 and 20 at The UC Theatre). SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.

The 2023 lineup of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES includes founding member Muir alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BETTER LOVERS) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo),as well as the band's latest addition, drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

Thanks to Bolis for the video