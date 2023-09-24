  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: MIKE MUIR Falls Off Stage While Singing 'You Can't Bring Me Down' At SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Concert In California

September 24, 2023

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman Mike Muir fell off stage during the band's concert in Ontario, California Saturday night (September 23).

Footage shot during the performance at Toyota Arena shows Muir taking a tumble during a performance of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' 1990 song "You Can't Bring Me Down", released on the California thrash/hardcore punk legends' "Lights... Camera... Revolution!" album. Muir can be seen taking a step toward the front left side of the stage before losing his footing and falling off. He was quickly helped back up to the stage by a roadie and the concert continued without further incident.

The fall occurred during the opening song of the band's set as the support act for DANZIG. Also appearing on the bill were BEHEMOTH, TWIN TEMPLE and MIDNIGHT.

As previously reported, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City (October 15 at Terminal 5),Silver Spring, Maryland (October 12 at The Fillmore),Worcester, Massachusetts (October 13 at The Palladium),and Berkeley, California (October 19 and 20 at The UC Theatre). SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.

The 2023 lineup of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES includes founding member Muir alongside guitarists Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BETTER LOVERS) and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Robert Trujillo),as well as the band's latest addition, drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

Thanks to Bolis for the video

Find more on Suicidal tendencies
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).