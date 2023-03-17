Watch: MORBID ANGEL Plays First Show With New Touring Drummer CHARLIE KORYN

Florida death metal pioneers MORBID ANGEL kicked off their 2023 U.S. tour this past Wednesday night (March 15) at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, Florida. Fan-filmed video of their concert can be seen below.

MORBID ANGEL's 2023 tour marks the band's first with drummer Charlie Koryn, who has previously played with ASCENDED DEAD, INCANTATION, FUNEBRARUM and SKELETAL REMAINS. The trek, featuring support from REVOCATION, will run through April 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

When Koryn's addition to MORBID ANGEL's touring lineup was first announced a few days ago, the band said: "This week the tour starts! Steve [Tucker, bass/vocals], Trey [Azagthoth, guitar], and Dan [Vadim Von, guitar] are excited to get back out there and pummel every audience, and helping us do so on this run behind the kit will be Charlie Koryn. SEE YOU IN THE PIT!"

The San Diego-born Koryn is a studio engineer and lifelong musician who currently work and resides in Portland, Oregon. While primarily known for his work within the realm of extreme music, his passion for performing and recording music has never been isolated to one genre and he prides himself in my strong work ethic and willingness to tackle any project he undertakes.

In a post on his official web site, Charlie says: "My knowledge and experience of the music industry is evidenced by my extensive background both in the studio and on the road. Whether it be tracking the performance that you've been seeking or putting the finishing touches on your final mix, I am confident that we can work together to adequately capture your vision."

In April 2018, Silver Lining Music released a special two-disc digipack edition of MORBID ANGEL's latest album, "Kingdoms Disdained", featuring seven instrumental demo tracks previously only available as part of the deluxe box set.

"Kingdoms Disdained" was released in December 2017 via Silver Lining Music in the U.S. and JVC in Japan. The disc, which reunites founding guitarist Azagthoth with Tucker, was recorded at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by MORBID ANGEL with Erik Rutan (CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, SIX FEET UNDER, BELPHEGOR).

Joining Azagthoth and Tucker during the recording sessions for "Kingdoms Disdained" was drummer Scotty Fuller (ANNIHILATED; formerly of ABYSMAL DAWN)

MORBID ANGEL in January 2017 announced the addition of Vadim Von (guitarist/frontman of the American death metal band VADIMVON) to the band's lineup on second guitar. He joined the group as the replacement for Norwegian guitarist Destructhor (a.k.a. Thor Anders Myhren),who left the band eight years ago.

Azagthoth made headlines in 2020 after he was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge near his home in Florida. Several months later, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving as a reduced charge from DUI. He was also ordered to complete "DUI School", pay a small fine and perform 50 hours of community service.