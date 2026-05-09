Watch: NONPOINT Rejoined By Original Bassist KEN MACMILLAN For 'Bullet With A Name' Performance At 2026 WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

NONPOINT's founding bassist Ken MacMillan rejoined his former band on stage on Friday (May 8) at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida to perform the group's classic song "Bullet With A Name". It marked his first live appearance with NONPOINT in 15 years.

NONPOINT commented: This happened today. Our original bassist Ken MacMillan aka Bastard, aka Nekro for onstage at Welcome To Rockville joined us on stage to close out and play an even heavier version of 'Bullet With A Name'. A very special day indeed!

"Thank you DWP for the invite and thank you to Ken for helping us close out this amazing moment with a HUGE bang! To all the fans that braved the heat and came out to see us, we thank you!"

Fan-filmed video of MacMillan's performance with NONPOINT at the 2026 Welcome To Rockville can be seen below (courtesy of IFM RAW).

According to NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano, MacMillan, who co-founded the band in 1997, had tired of music and touring, and decided to leave NONPOINT in 2011 to pursue work in the graphics field.

Late last month, NONPOINT released the official lyric video for its new single, "Is It". The track, which was made available on May 8 on all major digital streaming platforms, serves as the first release from NONPOINT's upcoming full-length album, "The Last Word", arriving in late summer 2026 via the band's independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC.

NONPOINT performed two new songs, "Is It" and "Red Yeti", the latter of which features a guest appearance by SUMO CYCO frontwoman Skye Sweetnam, live during the band's headlining concert on April 25 at Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida. The show, which was part of NONPOINT's "The Outta Control Tour", featured support from SOIL and SUMO CYCO.