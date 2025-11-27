Watch: NUNO BETTENCOURT And SULLY ERNA Cover ALICE IN CHAINS And LED ZEPPELIN Classics At 2025 'Turkey Jam'

Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Sully Erna (GODSMACK) and Kevin Figueiredo (EXTREME) took part in this year's "Turkey Jam" on Wednesday, November 26 at the Hudson Portuguese Club in Hudson, Massachusetts. Among the tracks which were performed was a cover of ALICE IN CHAINS' "Man In The Box", with Erna on lead vocals, and a rendition of LED ZEPPELIN's "Immigrant Song", with Sully on drums. Fan-filmed video of the concert — courtesy of the Bill Curran channel on YouTube — can be seen below. (Note: After each song, the YouTube player automatically jumps to the next song in the playlist.)

"Turkey Jam" is an annual, family-run rock concert tradition hosted by Bettencourt and his family during Thanksgiving week in Hudson, Massachusetts. The event features the "Bettencourt Clan" performing rock classics for friends and family, celebrating music and togetherness. Tickets often sell out quickly, and the event has been running for several years.

Bettencourt rose to rock superstardom as lead guitarist of the legendary rock band EXTREME. He has parlayed that success into an acclaimed career as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer, working alongside industry titans such as Sir Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Kanye West, Robert Palmer, Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Perry Farrell, among others.

EXTREME's latest studio album, "Six", was released in June 2023 via earMUSIC.

Born and raised in the suburbs of Boston, Erna has been a musical force since age three, beginning as a drummer before evolving into one of rock's most distinctive vocalists. As frontman of GODSMACK, he has achieved over 20 million albums sold worldwide, three consecutive No. 1 Billboard 200 debuts, and countless sold-out arenas. Beyond music, Erna is a successful producer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist committed to using his platform for positive change.

GODSMACK's "final" album, "Lighting Up The Sky", arrived in February 2023 via BMG.

This past April, GODSMACK announced the departure of longtime guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin. The news was shared in a lengthy statement revealing that both men had decided to retire from the band in order "to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring."