Watch Official Trailer For SHARON OSBOURNE's 'To Hell & Back' Documentary Series

On September 26, FOX Nation will premiere a documentary series about music and television industry star Sharon Osbourne, titled "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back". The four-part program will feature a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne's personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS's "The Talk". An official trailer is available below.

In making the announcement, the streaming platform's president Jason Klarman said: "We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story. From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from 'The Talk', Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."

Osbourne added: "FOX Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families."

In the original FOX Nation series, Osbourne will fully document her experience at CBS, including the events that led to her departure from "The Talk" and the fallout that occurred after she left. The documentary will also include insight and personal stories from her husband, music legend Ozzy Osbourne along with their children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Additionally, the docuseries will feature interviews with many of those who were part of and witnessed the controversy that ended her time at "The Talk", including Daily Mail contributor and former co-host of ABC's "The View"Meghan McCain, Piers Morgan, host of TalkTV's (News UK) "Uncensored" which also streams on FOX Nation, among others.

A renowned television personality and accomplished music industry executive, Osbourne was the creator and producer of the first reality celebrity television show, MTV's "The Osbournes" which won an Emmy award for "Best Reality Show" in 2002. Most recently, she joined News UK's TalkTV where she hosts a primetime roundtable program (also titled "The Talk") which launched on April 25 with five opinionated famous faces — all from different backgrounds with differing views — debating the most interesting stories of the day.

Previously, Osbourne held roles on several television programs, including NBC's "America's Got Talent", "X-Factor" and "The Celebrity Apprentice", among others. Additionally, for more than three decades, she managed several notorious musicians, including BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy Osbourne, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, SMASHING PUMPKINS and MOTÖRHEAD. The author of four books, "Revenge", "Unbreakable", "Survivor" and "Sharon Osbourne Extreme: My Autobiography", she also founded the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Foundation in association with Cedars Sinai Medical Center following her own battle with colon cancer.

