Watch: OZZY OSBOURNE Gifted Custom Cross By YUNGBLUD

British singer, songwriter and musician Yungblud — whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison — has posted a video capturing a tender moment between him and Ozzy Osbourne, taken ahead of BLACK SABBATH's farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which took place on Saturday, July 5.

Speaking about the significance of the moment, Yungblud said: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for 'The Funeral', Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said, 'I hope this brings you luck.' I thought, on this monumental moment for him and SABBATH, it was time for me to return the favor and let him know what he and the band means to me."

At Saturday's concert, Yungblud sang a version of SABBATH's "Changes", backed by EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt on guitar, ANTHRAX's Frank Bello on bass, SLEEP TOKEN's II on drums and BLACK SABBATH/OZZY OSBOURNE touring keyboardist Adam Wakeman on keys. The original version of "Changes" appeared on SABBATH's fourth album, "Vol. 4", released in 1972.

Earlier this year, Yungblud spoke to Louder about the video shoot for "The Funeral", the lead single from his self-titled third album, which featured a cameo from Ozzy, as well as a guest appearance from Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne.

"A lot of people compare me and Ozzy," Yungblud said. "Not our music, 'cause that’s different, but I believe we have this unfiltered fucking thing that is hard to put your finger on.

"If you can be completely truthful, people aren't going to get it, and then they're gonna get it," he continued. "For a period you're gonna be loved, and for a period you’re gonna be hated. And Ozzy was, like, 'That's the journey. When you look back at it at 70, that's the fucking fun bit. You look back at it and go, 'Fucking hell, that was mad,' or 'that was a rough time', or 'that was a great time.' And he said, 'You don't want to live your life censoring it, or don't be a rock star.' He said, 'You get this opportunity because you are not afraid to say the things other people will be. So when you stop fucking doing that, you ain't a rock star anymore.'"

"That shit hit me like a ton of bricks," Yungblud concluded. "Because, fuck, yeah!"

As an artist and songwriter, Yungblud lives to stir up the raw energy of rebellion. With his frenetic take on alt-pop equally inspired by punk, hip-hop, and U.K. garage, Yungblud makes brilliant use of his breakneck flow and tongue-in-cheek attitude, delivering pointed lyrics without ever getting heavy-handed.

Born in Yorkshire, Harrison first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs when he was ten. At 16 he moved to London, then spent the next few years struggling to define his musical vision. But after reconnecting with the firebrand artists that first compelled him to make music — THE CLASH, ARCTIC MONKEYS, N.W.A. — he felt unstoppably inspired. That inspiration lead to the eventual release of his 2017 debut, "King Charles".

Since then, Yungblud has created his own blend of alternative rock: poetry, guitar-hooks and break-beats with a fierce determination to make a dent in pop-culture. Startlingly bold yet emotionally grounded, he drops a grenade on listeners and imprints himself in their minds.

Photo credit: Tom Pallant (courtesy of The Outside Organisation)