Watch: PEARL JAM Plays First Show Of 2023 In Minnesota

Watch: PEARL JAM Plays First Show Of 2023 In MinnesotaSeptember 1, 2023
PEARL JAM kicked off its short U.S. tour last night (Thursday, August 31) at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The band's first live performance of 2023 saw the Eddie Vedder-fronted outfit play the first five songs seated, opening with "Indifference", the last song on the band's sophomore album, "Vs.". The rest of the 24-song set included covers of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" and Victoria Williams's "Crazy Mary". At one point in the set, Vedder took a moment to address the devastating wildfire damage in Maui, where he and his family own a home.
PEARL JAM will perform at the same venue tonight and will be on the road through a two-night stand in Austin, Texas on September 18-19. At the end of this month, Vedder will play with his side band EARTHLINGS at his annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, to be followed by two solo benefit concerts at Seattle's Benaroya Hall on October 23-24.
PEARL JAM's setlist for last night's show was as follows:
01. Indifference
02. Buckle Up
03. Sometimes
04. Wishlist
05. Black
06. Given To Fly
07. Mind Your Manners
08. Why Go
09. Seven O'Clock
10. Even Flow
11. Dance Of The Clairvoyants
12. I'm Open
13. Insignificance
14. Daughter
15. Superblood Wolfmoon
16. Love Boat Captain
17. State Of Love And Trust
18. Porch
Encore:
19. Wildflowers (Tom Petty cover)
20. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town
21. Go
22. Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)
23. Alive
24. Yellow Ledbetter
2020 officially marked 30 years of PEARL JAM performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful — with over 85 million albums sold worldwide. PEARL JAM was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.
PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", was released in March 2020. Featuring fan favorites "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", "Superblood Wolfmoon" and "Quick Escape", the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. In addition, it hit Top 5 on Billboard 200 chart, No. 2 on Billboard Top Album Sales chart and to date has reached over 200 million global streams. The album was critically acclaimed, with Entertainment Weekly raving, "It's a sturdy rock album from five guys who know what they're doing, took time till they had something to say, are interpolating new influences and sound stoked to be back together in a room."
