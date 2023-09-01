Watch: PEARL JAM Plays First Show Of 2023 In Minnesota

PEARL JAM kicked off its short U.S. tour last night (Thursday, August 31) at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The band's first live performance of 2023 saw the Eddie Vedder-fronted outfit play the first five songs seated, opening with "Indifference", the last song on the band's sophomore album, "Vs.". The rest of the 24-song set included covers of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" and Victoria Williams's "Crazy Mary". At one point in the set, Vedder took a moment to address the devastating wildfire damage in Maui, where he and his family own a home.

PEARL JAM will perform at the same venue tonight and will be on the road through a two-night stand in Austin, Texas on September 18-19. At the end of this month, Vedder will play with his side band EARTHLINGS at his annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, to be followed by two solo benefit concerts at Seattle's Benaroya Hall on October 23-24.

PEARL JAM's setlist for last night's show was as follows:

01. Indifference

02. Buckle Up

03. Sometimes

04. Wishlist

05. Black

06. Given To Fly

07. Mind Your Manners

08. Why Go

09. Seven O'Clock

10. Even Flow

11. Dance Of The Clairvoyants

12. I'm Open

13. Insignificance

14. Daughter

15. Superblood Wolfmoon

16. Love Boat Captain

17. State Of Love And Trust

18. Porch

Encore:

19. Wildflowers (Tom Petty cover)

20. Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town

21. Go

22. Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)

23. Alive

24. Yellow Ledbetter

2020 officially marked 30 years of PEARL JAM performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful — with over 85 million albums sold worldwide. PEARL JAM was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", was released in March 2020. Featuring fan favorites "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", "Superblood Wolfmoon" and "Quick Escape", the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. In addition, it hit Top 5 on Billboard 200 chart, No. 2 on Billboard Top Album Sales chart and to date has reached over 200 million global streams. The album was critically acclaimed, with Entertainment Weekly raving, "It's a sturdy rock album from five guys who know what they're doing, took time till they had something to say, are interpolating new influences and sound stoked to be back together in a room."