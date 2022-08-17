Watch Pro-Shot Video Of METALLICA Performing 'Blackened' In Buffalo

Professionally filmed video of METALLICA performing the song "Blackened" during its August 11 concert at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Whiplash

02. Creeping Death

03. Enter Sandman

04. Ride The Lightning

05. The Memory Remains

06. Nothing Else Matters

07. Dirty Window

08. Sad But True

09. Whiskey In The Jar

10. For Whom The Bell Tolls

11. Moth Into Flame

12. Fade To Black

13. Seek & Destroy

Encore:

14. Blackened

15. One

16. Master Of Puppets

As previously reported, METALLICA will perform at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, September 24 in New York City's Central Park. Also set to appear are Charlie Puth, JONAS BROTHERS, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía.

Global Citizen Festival: NYC will be hosted by Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Since it began lighting up Central Park's Great Lawn in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has become the world's longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty that unites millions of voices, amplified by the world's biggest artists, demanding world leaders take action now.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter, YouTube and more. ABC News Live's broadcast will air on Saturday, September 24, and a primetime special, "Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW", will air on ABC on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT.

METALLICA played its first concert of 2022 on February 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show, which was reportedly attended by 60,000 fans, featured support from GRETA VAN FLEET and ICE NINE KILLS.

The Las Vegas show took place more than two months after METALLICA's two 40th-anniversary concerts at Chase Center in San Francisco, California which featured different setlists. They were part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

In February, METALLICA announced it would perform only two summer stadium U.S. shows in 2022: Highmark Stadium on August 11, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14. Both shows featured special guests GRETA VAN FLEET and ICE NINE KILLS.

METALLICA previously played at Highmark Stadium on July 25, 1992, and Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Stadium on July 26, 1992.