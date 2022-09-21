Watch RAMMSTEIN Perform In San Antonio During Summer 2022 North American Stadium Tour

The HeavyMetalPowerslaveYouTube channel has uploaded video of RAMMSTEIN's September 17 concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Check out the clips below.

RAMMSTEIN's North American stadium run kicked off on August 21 in Montreal and will end on October 4 in Mexico City.

One of the most revered metal groups of all time, RAMMSTEIN is renowned for its electrifying live shows often involving spectacular pyrotechnics.

Last fall, RAMMSTEIN's pyrotechnician revealed how much fuel it takes to bring the band's flaming stage show to life. Speaking with Ultimate Guitar, Nikolai Sabottka said RAMMSTEIN's current stadium setup, "uses roughly 1000 liters [about 265 gallons]."

Sabottka went on to say that he and the members of RAMMSTEIN are continuously in search of new technologies that can take their fiery stage show to new heights. He explained: "In the prep of a tour, we sit and exchange all the different ideas before we go and actually test what has been prototyped and built beforehand. After the initial test, there are endless changes to be implemented, and sometimes it simply does not work the way we imagined it and effects get pushed back to research and development while others get approved and are produced on a larger scale."

RAMMSTEIN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Zeit", which arrived on April 29.

Till Lindemann (vocals),Paul Landers (guitar),Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar),Flake (keyboards),Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the new album. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.

Bryan Adams managed to get a special scoop for the cover of the new album. The Canadian musician and photographer took the shot of RAMMSTEIN on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city's Aerodynamic Park.

Over the course of a career spanning almost 30 years, RAMMSTEIN has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and played countless spectacular, groundbreaking tours. When the band's sold-out stadium tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic, RAMMSTEIN used the time to work on their new album.