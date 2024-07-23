Watch: Reunited ALL SHALL PERISH Performs At Ohio's INKCARCERATION MUSIC & TATTOO FESTIVAL

Northern California extreme metallers ALL SHALL PERISH played their second concert in 10 years this past Saturday (July 20) at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

ALL SHALL PERISH's first appearance of 2024 took place in late May at the Big Texas Metal Fest in Austin.

When ALL SHALL PERISH's comeback was first announced back in February, the band said in a statement: "Deathcore LIVES.

"We are so back. The cyclical nature of things has come to pass over even The Deathcore. Perhaps the genre never died but zombified?

"The first ALL SHALL PERISH record was released in 2003 and the 'last' in 2011; and now only 9 years after we announced our (failed) reunification and almost 13 years since our last album, we can finally say of the end…. It is finished. We have awoken from our dogmatic slumbers to find ourselves in a strange world, where Deathcore lives and the kids are alight. The blood of the martyrs has been the seed of revival.

"Thank you to all the bands, old and new, who kept the torch burning for a genre that faced straight up hate and has emerged re-discovered and sick AF, much to the chagrin of purity-spiralers worldwide.

"To all the fans, who every single day of our absence, never stopped expressing their discontent, this is for you."

ALL SHALL PERISH's 2024 touring lineup consists of singer Hernan "Eddie" Hermida, guitarists Chris Storey and Ben Orum, bassist Adrian Oropeza and drummer Andrew Baird.

Back in October 2013, then-ALL SHALL PERISH bassist Mike Tiner told Metal Injection that the band had no choice but to fire Hermida after the singer joined SUICIDE SILENCE as the replacement for the late Mitch Lucker. Tiner said: "I first heard of Eddie potentially joining SUICIDE SILENCE in March [2013] while we were on tour in Japan. When he first brought it up, he made it seem as if he was only considering recording with them, but then as he further explained everything, it became very clear that he wanted to join SUICIDE SILENCE. Everyone in that room had the same reaction: 'How are you going to possibly have time to do both bands?' Eddie reassured us a dozen times over that both bands would be able to coexist and work together with one another, with him as the vocalist of both bands.

"As we had always trusted Eddie before, after a lot of long conference calls, we gave him the benefit of the doubt and decided to wait till there was an actual scheduling conflict and cross that bridge then. We already had METALLICA's Orion Music + More and our own 'MTL: South Of The Border' tour on the books, so we went ahead with Eddie for those shows, and they all turned out very well. It seemed like maybe everything would actually work out okay. Then, after Eddie was officially in SUICIDE SILENCE (but before it went public),we got an offer from DEATH ANGEL to play two or three shows with them, all in California. Eddie in particular wanted to do these shows and pushed hardest for them, so we confirmed them. Then a week or two later he tells our management that he actually can't do the shows… because of SUICIDE SILENCE. That's when SUICIDE SILENCE's management informed us of all of the things ALL SHALL PERISH would and would not be 'allowed' to do. ALL SHALL PERISH could not play a show until Eddie was well 'established' as the new singer of SUICIDE SILENCE. SUICIDE SILENCE's management told us that they would have to be well into their new album and touring cycle before ALL SHALL PERISH could be seen again with Eddie. That is easily a year of ALL SHALL PERISH not being 'allowed' to do anything; possibly more than a year. There were other rules, too, but this one was huge. When we heard this, we immediately all got on the phone with Eddie and asked him how him being in both bands could ever work, especially after this whole DEATH ANGEL thing. Eddie still insisted it could work but also maintained that SUICIDE SILENCE would be his priority. We asked Eddie if he was quitting and he said, 'No, I'm not. If you want me out of ALL SHALL PERISH, you'll have to fire me.'

"Now, I ask all of you reading this, both ALL SHALL PERISH fans and SUICIDE SILENCE fans: what would happen if you worked at Starbucks and you told your boss that you took a job at Coffee Bean across the street, that Coffee Bean would be your new priority and that you wouldn't be able to pick up a single shift at Starbucks for at least a year or more, followed by: 'But I'm NOT quitting!'

"Did Eddie 'quit' ALL SHALL PERISH or was Eddie 'asked to leave' ALL SHALL PERISH? You tell me."

A few days earlier, Hermida spoke to Metal Injection about his decision to join SUICIDE SILENCE. Regarding how SUICIDE SILENCE approached him to join the band, Hermida said: "At first, their manager contacted me and said, 'Hey, Ed, the guys are thinking about picking themselves up and would like to hear what someone else sounds like on a previously recorded track.' They said it was more for the reference than anything else. After I recorded the 'You Only Live Once' track, they liked it so much that we started exploring ways to make something work."

He added: "Mitch and SUICIDE SILENCE were always like a surrogate family to me so when they asked me to help with the track, I was honored. When they officially asked me if I'd be interested in joining the band, it definitely put me in a tough spot as I had many things to consider."

On the topic of when he decided that he would have to do this full time and depart from ALL SHALL PERISH, Hermida said: "The full-time aspect for SUICIDE SILENCE was always part of the deal. Just know that I did everything in my power to stay in ALL SHALL PERISH and work both projects. The ALL SHALL PERISH boys will say that I quit when I decided to take the reins in SUICIDE SILENCE. I will say that I was asked to step away by my bandmates because they didn't want my schedule with SUICIDE SILENCE to interfere with their future. Either way, ALL SHALL PERISH has my heart and soul built into it and I will always support the work we did together."

In October 2015, ALL SHALL PERISH announced the return of Hermida and Storey, alongside founding members Matthew Kuykendall, Caysen Russo and Orum. The group's press release noted that original vocalist Craig Betit would participate in some fashion as well. The band stated that Tiner declined a personal invitation to participate.