Watch ROBERT PLANT Blow Out Candles For His 74th Birthday

Robert Plant celebrated his 74th birthday onstage last night (Saturday, August 20) during his concert with Alison Krauss in Stateline, Nevada.

At one point during the set at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's, Robert's 43-year-old son Logan and his children wheeled on a birthday cake — decorated with yellow and black balloons, the colors of the legendary LED ZEPPELIN singer's favorite football club, Wolverhampton Wanderers — and led a crowd singalong of "Happy Birthday".

Fan-filmed video of the moment can be seen below.

Plant is one of the few genuine living rock legends. Frontman of LED ZEPPELIN, musical innovator and seller of millions of records, Plant has been a profound influence on music, culture and modern history for over 50 years.

For more than a decade, Plant led one of the biggest and most successful rock bands of all time: LED ZEPPELIN. The sheer scale of their success is extraordinary: in the U.S. alone they sold 70 million records, a figure surpassed only by THE BEATLES, while "Stairway To Heaven", the band's most recognizable song, has been played more times on American radio than any other track.

Performing as a solo artist since 1982, Plant has released 11 solo albums, most recently 2017's "Carry Fire".

Last November, Plant and Krauss issued their sophomore album, "Raise The Roof", via Rounder Records. The 12-track collection is almost all covers — songs written and popularized by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, THE EVERLY BROTHERS and more — plus a Plant collaboration with producer T Bone Burnett, "High And Lonesome".