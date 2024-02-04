Watch: SCOTT TRAVIS Performs JUDAS PRIEST And AC/DC Classics With PRIEST/DC In Auburn, California

JUDAS PRIEST drummer Scott Travis performed with the California-based JUDAS PRIEST-AC/DC cover band called PRIEST/DC on February 3 at Pistol Pete's in Auburn, California. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

PRIEST/DC features vocalist Jeff Martin from RACER X. Martin was also previously a member of SURGICAL STEEL, a JUDAS PRIEST-sounding metal band which was one of the very first real metal bands in Phoenix, Arizona, having been formed in 1980. When JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford settled in the Phoenix area, he helped the group record a demo and also lent his vocals to the SURGICAL STEEL track "Smooth And Fast".

SURGICAL STEEL was originally fronted by vocalist Harley Van Kirk, but drummer Jeff Martin later took over the vocalist spot around the time Rob discovered the act. Their song "Rivit Head" was part of Metal Blade's 1982 compilation "Metal Massacre II" and the band also played a pivotal role in the 1985 movie "Thunder Alley".

The 62-year-old Travis, who was born in Norfolk, Virginia, joined PRIEST after an audition in Spain in November 1989.

Scott's long and very influential drumming career has also included acclaimed work with FIGHT and RACER X.

Travis's mother went to Juilliard and his brother, who is 10 years older, exposed him to THE BEATLES on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and Elvis Presley through an extensive record collection.

In a 2018 interview with NJArts.net, Scott stated about his influences: "I was always around music growing up and I vaguely remember some things, but I remember seeing a drum set and I liked the look of it, the metal and the chrome, and thinking, 'Yeah, that's kinda cool,' and then you see the actual movement of a drummer, whether it be Ringo [Starr] or anybody else…

"Influences? I'm gonna answer that but I find it … well, I guess everybody wants to know but it's always the same guys if you're a rock drummer. We all love [John] Bonham and Neil Peart and Alex Van Halen, Tommy Aldridge, Ian Paice. It's always the same guys, and, of course, Ringo. Ringo was the first commercial rock drummer, long before Tommy Lee or any of those guys. I mean, that is the rock drummer who you look at and say, 'Wow, that looks like a cool gig.'"