Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Joins KILLER DWARFS On Stage In Las Vegas

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach joined Canadian rockers KILLER DWARFS on stage last night (Friday, October 14) at the Rockstar Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada to perform the song "Heavy Mental Breakdown". Video of his appearance can be seen below (courtesy of Izzy Presley).

KILLER DWARFS formed in 1981 and quickly gained international success, first in Canada with the band's self-titled debut album in 1983. The breakthrough in the United States came when San Antonio-based radio personality Joe Anthony started spinning their album on a regular basis, much to the delight of hard-rocking Texans. This planted the seeds for what would result in KILLER DWARFS receiving a lot of attention south of Canada's border. A worldwide recording contract with Epic Records eventually landed them an opening spot for IRON MAIDEN's sold-out tour of Great Britain and sharing stages with such acts as DIO and MICHAEL SCHENKER across North America. The band soon received a nomination for Canada's prestigious Juno Award as "Heavy Metal Album Of The Year".

KILLER DWARFS came to an end in 1995, save for a reunion tour in 2001. In 2002, the KILLER DWARFS released a live album called "Reunion Of Scribes: Live 2001" before disbanding once again. The band reformed one more time in 2013 for the release of the "Start @ One" album featuring the lineup of Russell Dwarf, Darrell Dwarf, Gerry Dwarf and new bassist Johnny "Dwarf" Fenton.

In 2018 KILLER DWARFS signed a record deal with David Ellefson's EMP Label Group. A live record, "Live No Guff!", was released in April of that year.