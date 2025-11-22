Watch: SEVENDUST Performs In Detroit During 'Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live' Fall 2025 Tour

To celebrate the 21st anniversary of its beloved acoustic album "Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live", SEVENDUST recently hit the road for an exclusive, intimate tour. Fans can expect stripped-down versions of the band's hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts and emotional favorites, including "Black", "Beautiful" and "Angel's Son" — all performed with the raw power and soul that the band comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vinny Hornsby and Morgan Rose are known for.

The "Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live" tour kicked off on November 14 in Columbia, Missouri and is making stops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (November 24),Kansas City, Missouri (December 5),among others, before it wraps on December 12 in San Antonio, Texas. This rare acoustic journey brings a unique perspective to the band's signature sound, offering an unforgettable night of music. Special guest Cory Marks is opening the tour.

Fan-filmed video of SEVENDUST's November 19 performance at Masonic Jack White Theater in Detroit, Michigan can be seen below (courtesy of Front Row Bobby).

SEVENDUST recently completed tracking the follow-up to 2023's "Truth Killer" album for an early 2026 release via Napalm Records. The band once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.

On November 4, SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery shared an "end-of-studio picture" on Instagram and he thanked "the killer production team" consisting of Baskette and engineers Jef Moll and Josh Saldate "for taking things to the highest level demanding perfection or our closet effort. Four records in a row and all amazing experiences," he added. "Can't wait to hear [Baskette] mix this bad boy up."

The writing sessions for the new SEVENDUST album once again took place at the farmhouse of singer Lajon Witherspoon and his wife Ashley.

With 2024/2025 continuing to be landmark years thanks in part to the release of SEVENDUST's 14th studio album, "Truth Killer", via Napalm Records and successful tours, the band is continuing to expand its audience 30 years into its career. SEVENDUST's "Everything" was the highest-charting single of the band's career, peaking at No. 6, as well as the highest-charting rock single from any artist in Napalm Records history. The video for "Everything" has received more than 2.4 million views.

SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour".

Last fall, SEVENDUST celebrated the 21st anniversary of its iconic album "Seasons" on a U.S. tour. "Seasons", the fourth album from the band's catalog, spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy", and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.