Watch: SHINEDOWN Performs On Season Finale Of 'American Idol'

SHINEDOWN was joined by former "American Idol" contestant Philmon Lee, who made it to the show's Top 11, for the band's appearance on the season finale of "American Idol".

SHINEDOWN performed two songs alongside Lee, who had previously impressed judge Carrie Underwood with his rendition of SHINEDOWN's cover of "Simple Man".

They began with "Searchlight", SHINEDOWN's single from the album "Ei8ht", with Lee joining SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith on vocals. They followed up with SHINEDOWN's classic hit "Second Chance", trading powerful high-energy vocals to close out their set.

Check out video of their collaboration below.

The three-hour episode of the singing competition show aired on Monday (May 11) on ABC and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Other artists who appeared on the show include MÖTLEY CRÜE, Clay Aiken, Jason Mraz, Nelly, EN VOGUE, Tori Kelly, BLUES TRAVELER and GIN BLOSSOMS.

A pioneer in the reality TV competition genre, "American Idol" offers hopeful vocalists from all over the country the chance to audition for esteemed judges Lionel Richie, original "Idol" season 4 winner Underwood; and Luke Bryan. Those who impress the panel are handed a golden ticket to Hollywood. Emmy Award-winning "American Idol" staple Ryan Seacrest has once again returned as host.

On Monday, Hannah Harper was crowned the winner of season 24 of "American Idol". The 25-year-old competed against Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson, who ended up in second and third place.