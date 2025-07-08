Watch: SPIRITBOX Performs 'Soft Spine' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

SPIRITBOX made its late-night television debut on last night's (Monday, July 7) episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The twice-Grammy-nominated band, celebrated for pushing the boundaries of modern heavy music, performed "Soft Spine", a track from its sophomore album "Tsunami Sea", out now via Pale Chord / Rise Records. Known for its genre-defying sound and powerful live performances, the appearance marked a major moment for SPIRITBOX as they brought their signature intensity to the national stage for the very first time.

"Tsunami Sea" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and No. 26 on the Billboard 200, earning critical acclaim for its seamless blend of crushing heaviness, ethereal melody, and technical brilliance. With over 31 million global streams and singles like "Perfect Soul", "Soft Spine" and "No Loss, No Love" making waves across streaming and radio, SPIRITBOX continues to carve out its own lane.

Since its explosive debut album "Eternal Blue" crashed into the Billboard 200 at No. 13 and dominated rock charts, SPIRITBOX has carved a path of innovation. Their "Fear Of Fear" EP earned back-to back Grammy nominations ("Jaded" in 2024 and "Cellar Door" in 2025) cemented their reputation as sonic pioneers, while collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion — including the viral rock remix of "Cobra" and the incendiary "Tyg" (No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs) — showcase their fearless crossover ambition.

"Tsunami Sea", released in March, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 2 on the Current Rock Albums chart, No. 3 on both the Vinyl and Digital Albums charts, and No. 26 on the Billboard 200, solidifying the band's standing as one of the most influential forces in contemporary heavy music. Single "Perfect Soul" continues its climb up the radio charts, reaching No. 15 on Mediabase Active Rock and No. 15 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay.

SPIRITBOX continues to build momentum following the global success of the "Tsunami Sea" tour. Earlier this year, the band completed a sold-out North American headline run, bringing their most immersive and dynamic live show to packed rooms across the U.S. and Canada. They recently wrapped the European leg of the tour, which included a string of high-profile arena dates supporting LINKIN PARK, culminating in a landmark performance at London's Wembley Stadium. With each show, SPIRITBOX has pushed the boundaries of what modern heavy music can look and feel like on stage — delivering a visceral, emotionally charged experience that reflects the scale and ambition of "Tsunami Sea".