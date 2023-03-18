  • facebook
Watch: STEEL PANTHER Joined By ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO And HOLY MOTHER's MIKE TIRELLI For Cover Of WHITESNAKE's 'Slide It In'

March 18, 2023

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER were joined by Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) and Mike Tirelli (RIOT, MESSIAH'S KISS, HOLY MOTHER) for a cover of WHITESNAKE's "Slide It In" during their March 16 concert at Irving Plaza in New York City.

On Friday (March 17),Bello shared a video of the performance on Instagram, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Hey my friends- it's the weekend, and maybe we have some time for some fun videos-As promised- here is the jam with my buds @steelpanther last night to the song 'slide it in' from @whitesnake. This came about when backstage my bud Satchel saw me going over a song I co-wrote with my buds @crobot called 'mountain' which I came down to jam with them. Satchel sees this and says you're gonna jam with us too right? You can't say no to Satchel, right? So we jammed this song and had a blast. So here is the first jam song of an amazing two song jam night with @mike_tirelli_musician on vocals. I'll try to post the video to the 'mountain' jam later if you guys want.. that was a great time as well.."

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released on February 24.

The band's "On The Prowl" world tour 2023 kicked off in February and will run throughout North America through April. CROBOT and TRAGEDY are joining the band on the trek. STEEL PANTHER will take a short break before bringing the party to the United Kingdom and Ireland in May.

In September, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

