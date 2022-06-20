Watch: STEEL PANTHER's 'OZZY OSBOURNE' Bites Head Off 'Bat' At France's HELLFEST

Professionally filmed video of STEEL PANTHER's entire June 18 performance at this year's Hellfest in Clisson, France can be seen below. The band's 11-song set included a cover of the OZZY OSBOURNE classic "Crazy Train", with STEEL PANTHER singer Michael Starr once again doing his hilarious impression of the legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman, complete with Ozzy's familiar rallying cries ("God bless you" and "Let's get crazy"),his stage moves and his lovable goofy smile. At the end of the song, Starr even proceeded to "bite off" the velcro detachable head from an official Ozzy soft toy Plush Bat.

In 2019, Osbourne released the plush toy to mark the 37th anniversary of his infamous bat-biting incident.

On January 20, 1982, Ozzy bit the head off a live bat during a concert at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa. He later claimed he thought it was a toy thrown to him by an audience member.

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fourteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

Back in 2014, Starr (nee Ralph Saenz) told The Morning Sun that STEEL PANTHER's music has grown from laughs to lauds as its music has been accepted by audiences.

"Playing covers for so many years [originally] branded us a cover band. It was hard to change that," he acknowledged. "Now there is no mistaking; we will be the biggest real metal band in the world by 2025 – unless we die first."

STEEL PANTHER is currently mastering its new studio album for a tentative late 2022 release. The band, which has not yet secured a permanent replacement for its original bassist Lexxi Foxx, has been working on the follow-up to 2019's "Heavy Metal Rules" for the last few months and recently completed mixing the LP.