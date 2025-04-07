EPICA's MARK JANSEN Is Open To More AFTER FOREVER Reunion Shows

EPICA guitarist/vocalist Mark Jansen spoke to FaceCulture about last fall's announcement that his pre-EPICA band AFTER FOREVER would reunite for two special 25th-anniversary concerts on October 4, 2025 and October 5, 2025 at 013 Poppodium in Tilburg, Netherlands. Regarding how the AFTER FOREVER reunion came about, he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ego was involved in everything when I was removed from the band back in the day. My ego was hurt, but we talked later on and we came also to the conclusion with that that everybody had too big egos back in the day, and that was clashing. So me, them, everybody. But it's good to see that from yourself and that everybody has grown. And now it's completely different people. And also now when we work to together, everybody wants to have fun. That's the most important thing. And that's also why I'm part of it. Because we wanna have fun, we wanna do this to have a good time, to play these old songs again and just enjoy ourselves. And that's all [it's] about."

Asked why original AFTER FOREVER singer Floor Jansen, who has been fronting NIGHTWISH for more than a decade, isn't involved in the AFTER FOREVER reunion concert, Mark said: "Yeah, of course, we asked her as well, and she said, 'For me it's a closed book. It's a closed thing.' And yeah, you can only respect that. Of course, after that, we thought a bit, what shall we do, maybe not do it at all? But at a certain point we thought, yeah, if we wait forever, then maybe it's never gonna happen. So that would also be a pity… Then it's literally 'after forever' and the chance is gone. [Laughs]"

Regarding his current relationship with his onetime AFTER FOREVER bandmate Sander Gommans, Mark said: "Yeah. Some things are the same. That's the humor that's still the same, the same kind of humor. And some things are really different. Like I said, I feel a growth on a personal level, also in him — in myself, in him, also in the other guys. And if that growth had not taken place in me or in him or in in anybody, it would've not happened because then the old struggles would have come to the surface. But now it's, like… How you say that in English? 'Sand over it.' [Laughs] We have that saying in Dutch. And then it's also, we let it go without that it comes to the surface again with stuff."

As for whether the two AFTER FOREVER concerts will be a "one-off" or there is a possibility of more gigs coming up, Mark said: "The plan is one-off, and if it leads to something more, then we won't stop it, if it leads to anything. But the idea is this. And because, yeah, I'm also myself busy enough — EPICA is forever my priority and everybody knows that, but if there would be a bit more time left some somehow and something happens, I don't say right away 'no'. But the plan is first this [one show] and nothing else."

When Mark announced the AFTER FOREVER reunion show last October, he said in a statement: "2025 marks a monumental milestone: 25 years since AFTER FOREVER left a timeless footprint on the world of symphonic metal with their debut album 'Prison Of Desire'. Its 2001 successor, 'Decipher', pushed their music even further, fusing progressive elements with a heavier sound that helped shape the symphonic metal of today. These two releases marked the start of a wonderful journey — one that took the band to international stages and into the hearts of fans all over the world.

"After five successful albums, the sextet's journey came to an end in 2009. Despite that, their music has lived on, continuing to inspire the next generations of musicians and fans alike. With a loyal following, still passionate about the band's musical legacy, the time has come to bring back to life — and to the stage — the music from these two records that started it all.

"Even though AFTER FOREVER is a closed chapter for the group's original singer, Floor Jansen, members of the original lineup — Mark Jansen, Sander Gommans, Luuk van Gerven and André Borgman — have joined forces with vocalist Angel Wolf-Black (SHEWOLF),guitarist Bas Maas (AFTER FOREVER, DORO),and keyboardist Jeffrey Revet (STREAM OF PASSION) to honour and celebrate the band's cherished music and its lasting impact, in an unforgettable live experience.

"Join us as we revisit old hits, revive the energy, and celebrate the legacy of AFTER FOREVER!

"Feel free to let us know which songs you'd like to hear:)".

In a 2018 interview with FaceCulture, Floor Jansen, who has been a member of NIGHTWISH for more than a decade, stated about AFTER FOREVER: "I think it was a very special time. We made great music, which ended way too fast. I'm still sad that it was not able to continue, but I think it was amazing what we did with our young years and, yeah, I'm still extremely proud of what we made and still listen to the music with great joy and memories."

Asked whether she thought AFTER FOREVER could have accomplished more, Floor said: "Yes, I do. I was not too pleased with stopping. I did not think it was a good idea. I think there was [more to do]."

AFTER FOREVER's latest, self-titled album was released in April 2007 via Nuclear Blast Records.