Watch: TED NUGENT Kicks Off Summer 2022 'Detroit Muscle' Tour In Clearwater, Florida

Ted Nugent kicked off his summer 2022 "Detroit Muscle" tour at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist was as follows:

01. Stranglehold

02. The Star-Spangled Banner

03. Gonzo/Klusterfunky

04. Snakeskin Cowboys

05. Paralyzed

06. Stormtroopin'

07. Free-For-All

08. Queen Of The Forest

09. Come And Take It

10. American Campfire

11. My Girl/Hey Baby

12. Good Friends And A Bottle Of Wine

13. Wang Dang Sweet Poontang

14. Fred Bear

15. Cat Scratch Fever

Encore:

16. The Great White Buffalo

Nugent is promoting his new album, "Detroit Muscle", which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

Earlier this year, Nugent told American Songwriter about his love of performing live: "Approaching my 74th glorious year, thank God, I am on course to fulfill my every dream with my amazing family, band, crew, team, and great friends from all around the world. That right there is the ultimate inspiration for fun music and fun times. With Greg and Jason, I am certain our 'Detroit Muscle' tour will be the best ever as the band is insanely tight, energized, and in love with the music. The hunting is the best ever, and the culture war for the soul of real America keeps me focused and dedicated to fight evil and stupid stronger every day. This American Dream stuff is very inspiring."

In a February 2022 interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Ted said that when it comes to musicians, they don't make them like they used to. "Musicians aren't as dedicated today," he said. 'I know there's a bunch of great ones. I mean, Joe Bonamassa is a young guy, and Kid Rock is not a young guy, but he's now. And I love what BIG & RICH do. I love the sincerity of Blake Shelton and Toby Keith, though I can't stand most country music. And GRETA VAN FLEET does a great job, and everything the FOO FIGHTERS do is awesome. But, it's not like Ted Nugent or Bob Seger or the AMBOY DUKES or ZZ TOP or CHEAP TRICK or MONTROSE or VAN HALEN. You know what I mean? Those bands, we just practiced more; we loved it more.

"So, that's why 'Detroit Muscle' is gonna be really significant to people who love that fire and that defiance and fun," he continued, referencing his upcoming album. "Music is supposed to be fun. Even when you articulate corruption and 'Dog Eat Dog' sabotage on the downtown streets and police cars overturned — yeah, I'm identifying social conditions, but I also am a master at escaping social outrageousness and replacing it with fun, defiant, 'We The People,' middle-finger-on-fire, grinding Motown funk brother outrageousness."