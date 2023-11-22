Watch: THE BLACK CROWES' CHRIS ROBINSON Joins DIRTY HONEY For Cover Of AC/DC's 'Rock N' Roll Damnation'

THE BLACK CROWES frontman Chris Robinson joined DIRTY HONEY on stage this past Monday (November 20) at the band's concert at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California to perform a cover of AC/DC's "Rock N' Roll Damnation". Professionally filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

The DIRTY HONEY concert at the Belasco was streamed live as a pay-per-view event on Veeps.

DIRTY HONEY's latest album, "Can't Find The Brakes", was released on November 3. Both the album's title track, "Can't Find The Brakes", and "Won't Take Me Alive" were made available as instant-grat tracks when you pre-saved/pre-add/pre-ordered the album.

With lyrics by vocalist Marc LaBelle, "Won't Take Me Alive" draws a non-negotiable line in the sand of integrity and self-determination on one side, and potentially dire consequences on the other. Lyrically, inspiration was taken from the bravery and defiance found today in the people of Ukraine, as well as from a conversation LaBelle had with a fellow traveler he met while visiting the Berlin Wall. The gentleman had grown up in Cold War Germany, so he resonated with those forced to live under autocratic rule. Musically, the song is a literal, take-no-prisoners-balls-out-rocker. The music video for "Won't Take Me Alive", released today, follows suit.

Written and directed by George Gallardo Kattah, the video centers on Ava, a private school student who is told by Helga, the school's principal, that she has to conform to the rules, wear the school uniform, no tongue piercing, no listening to rock music. But Ava is defiant; she won't submit, and instead, she continues to break down the walls of conformity that are important to establishing who she is and will be for the rest of her life. She finds solace in her attic bedroom, where she can listen to and play the music that releases her frustrations. She keeps track on a chalkboard of every day that she's in school, another day in prison. And she is desperately looking for an exit, any exit, which she finds as the story unfolds. This is "Won't Take Me Alive".

"This song made me feel like a teenager, and we had lots of fun channeling our frustrations from back in the day by doing this video," said Gallardo. "Bringing Ava and Helga to life was quite a process and a highlight of this year so far."

This past April, DIRTY HONEY — Marc LaBelle (vocals),John Notto (guitar),Justin Smolian (bass),and new drummer Jaydon Bean — headed to Australia to record the new album with longtime producer Nick DiDia. Unlike the band's self-titled, full-length 2019 debut, which, due to the pandemic, had to be recorded via Zoom with the band in Los Angeles and DiDia in Australia, DIRTY HONEY spent an entire month in the studio with DiDia.

LaBelle said: "Just physically being together in the studio with our producer made for a very creative environment; we got into such a groove, we were very focused, and not rushed, so it was great for all of us.

"We decided to call the album 'Can't Find The Brakes' because the title was almost a time capsule of our lives right now. We're constantly on the move and living each day city by city. Sometimes being a touring musician can feel like you're on a train going full speed, and even if you could find the brakes, would you really want to?"

"Having Jayden in the band has made a huge difference," said Justin. "He's an a capella singer with a background in vocal harmonies. So having him contribute, especially to the harmonies, has really added to our sound and has helped us grow a lot.

Marc added: "Jaydon's got a great approach to songwriting, and he's willing to take the ride with a song without judgment. There's a great Ed Sheeran quote that I love: 'Dare to suck. You never know what's going to happen, so just dare to suck.' Or, as Jayden puts it, 'You've just got to be open to infinity, man, you're a vessel for infinity!'"

"'Coming Home', 'Don't Put Out The Fire', 'You Make It Alright' and 'Rebel Son' are all standouts," said John. "'Won't Take Me Alive' is the most kick-ass, aggressive, badass rock song we've ever written. All of these songs widen our lane in a real energetic way."

The album cover art for "Can't Find The Brakes" was hand-painted by the world-renowned, Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Kelly "RISK" Gravel, who has been synonymous with the L.A. art scene for over 30 years. He was the first on the west coast to paint freight trains, freeway overpasses and signs, and the first artist in 400 years invited to paint in Michelangelo's studio.

"There really hasn't been a good band out of L.A. that got me pumped up," said RISK, "but DIRTY HONEY did. Their rock vibe, kind of like organized chaos, I wanted the artwork to say that."