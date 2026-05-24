Watch: THE BLACK CROWES Cover AC/DC's 'Riff Raff' In Alpharetta, Georgia

THE BLACK CROWES played a cover version of the AC/DC classic "Riff Raff" during their headlining concert Saturday night (May 23) at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below (uploaded by the Chuck Jones channel on YouTube).

THE BLACK CROWES kicked off a North American tour with WHISKEY MYERS and SOUTHALL on May 17 in Austin, Texas.

THE BLACK CROWES' 2026 touring lineup consists of the Robinson brothers Chris (vocals) and Rich (guitar) alongside drummer Cully Symington, keyboardist Erik Deutsch and guitarist Nico Bereciartua. Longtime bassist Sven Pipien is sitting out the tour and is being replaced by Mark "Muddy" Dutton of BURNING TREE.

THE BLACK CROWES' latest studio album, "A Pound Of Feathers", came out on March 13 via Silver Arrow Records. The 11-song set was recorded over a 10-day period in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce, and with only Symington, the band's drummer since 2023, joining Rich and Chris in the studio.

Founded by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, THE BLACK CROWES make music for the mavericks, playing rock 'n' roll that's hip-swinging and heavy, dirty and debonaire, bluesy and ballsy, ecstatic and electrifying, and soulful and soaring. They don't fall in line, and they never cared to either. Instead, they're right at home with the outsiders, the drifters, the lost souls, the hustlers, and the hellraisers who inhabit timeless tunes like "She Talks To Angels", "Hard To Handle", "Wiser Time", "Twice As Hard" and "Black Moon Creeping". No matter where culture went, the multiplatinum Grammy Award-nominated group fearlessly charted their own course, taking flight with the five-times-platinum "Shake Your Money Maker" and never coming back down. Their path twisted and turned from seminal records a la the two-times-platinum Billboard 200 No. 1 LP "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" and gold-certified follow-up "Amorica" to a once-in-a-lifetime jaunt with Jimmy Page and accompanying gold-certified live record "Live At The Greek". The band's lore expanded with the chart-shaking "Warpaint" and "Before The Frost…Until The Freeze". Another generation fell under their spell as they launched their biggest headline tour yet to celebrate "Shake Your Money Maker"'s 30th birthday. They lit up the next chapter with 2024's "Happiness Bastards" — which garnered a 2025 Grammy Award nod for "Best Rock Album". Between widespread critical praise, they even picked up 2025 and 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominations.