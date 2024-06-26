Watch: TOM MORELLO Joins JANE'S ADDICTION On Stage In Cologne, Germany

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello joined JANE'S ADDICTION on stage last night (Tuesday, June 25) at Carlswerk Victoria in Cologne, Germany to perform the songs "Mountain Song" and "Chip Away". Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

During an October 2021 appearance on the "Tuna On Toast With Stryker" podcast, Morello offered up some high praise for JANE'S ADDICTION, declaring that the Perry Farrell-fronted group "redeemed hard rock and metal music."

Morello first discovered JANE'S ADDICTION in the late 1980s. "They had made 'Nothing's Shocking', but 'Nothing's Shocking' hadn't come out," Morello recalled. "And I snuck into a JANE'S rehearsal and I was a big fan of them."

The future RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE rocker was floored by what JANE'S ADDICTION brought to the table. "They were it," he declared. "Because what they did — along with a couple other bands, I'd credit SOUNDGARDEN and LIVING COLOUR on sort of a short list — is they redeemed hard rock and metal music. All of us who loved hard rock music but were somewhat embarrassed by the devil stuff and the groupie stuff and that, all of a sudden there were bands that were kicking my ass just as hard, just as hard as [BLACK] SABBATH and AC/DC and LED ZEPPELIN, but there was like an artistic and intellectual content and a poetic content to it. And so I was all in on JANE'S."

Morello later recalled an instance when he and his previous band, LOCK UP, impersonated JANE'S ADDICTION at a JANE'S ADDICTION concert.

"The lights go down, the crowd roars, and out on stage comes me in a Dave Navarro wig," Morello explained. His band would get though roughly half a song before the real JANE'S ADDICTION came out.

"I remember the feeling. I'd been to a lot of shows, but I remember the feeling that I got from the crowd," he said. "There are bands that people like, there are bands that people love, and then there are bands that people believe in. And the intensity off of that crowd — it wasn't for me, I was an imposter! But I felt that kind of, almost like religious intensity."

Although NIRVANA is credited with being the first "alternative" band to break out into huge mainstream success, Morello has taken issue with that. Speaking at the 2011 induction of JANE'S ADDICTION into the Guitar Center RockWalk in Hollywood, Morello argued: "NIRVANA often gets credit for being the first 'alternative' band to break through, the band that changed music and led rock out of the hair metal wilderness of the '80s. That's just not true. It was JANE'S ADDICTION: inspiring, intelligent, furiously rocking and artistically deep."

Perry Farrell said after Morello's speech, "That speech made me sound so damn good, I don't need to look in the mirror ever again. Just play that over and over every morning."

The classic lineup of JANE'S ADDICTION performed live for the first time since 2010 in late May at London, England's Bush Hall.

Guitarist Dave Navarro returned to the band for the first time in three years after long COVID forced him to take a break from touring.

While Navarro was away from JANE'S ADDICTION, bassist Eric Avery, who rejoined in 2022, vocalist Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins recruited Josh Klinghoffer and Troy Van Leeuwen to fill in for the guitarist on various tours.