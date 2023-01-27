Watch: TOM MORELLO Joins MÅNESKIN For 'Gossip' Performance On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Italian rockers MÅNESKIN performed their new single, "Gossip", on Thursday's (January 26) episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". They were joined by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, who also appears on the studio version of the track.

Fierce with a rapid, infectious and hammering guitar hook, MÅNESKIN's latest offering continues to reaffirm the group's status as a genuine force in rock and roll. The single is taken from MÅNESKIN's latest album "Rush!", which arrived on January 20.

Regarding their collaboration with Morello, MÅNESKIN's Damiano David said: "Tom Morello's enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can't thank him enough for joining us on this track. It's an honor for the whole band!" Ethan Torchio added: "Tom Morello brought some RAGE to MÅNESKIN!" Thomas Raggi said: "Tom is one of the greatest musicians that I've always listened to and learned from. Playing with him is a dream come true. It's an enormous gift and a personal highlight of this incredible year." Victoria De Angelis commented: "The song originated from a riff which Thomas had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing. Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo MÅNESKIN cheerfulness."

MÅNESKIN is a critically acclaimed four-piece-rock band that began busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, and now just a few years later, are a razor tight group of captivating musicians widely hailed for being at the forefront of driving a worldwide resurgence of rock music. The band has 320 certifications, including 48 gold, 253 platinum and 18 diamond. The past year has seen the band reach over seven billion streams, while surging to No. 1 in numerous countries and across the global charts of multiple digital platforms (including the No. 2 TikTok song of 2021). The band's meteoric rise has continued straight into 2022, as they performed on "Saturday Night Live", were hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "America’s New Favorite Rock Band," won "Best Alternative Video" at the VMAs, "Top Rock Song" at Billboard Music Awards, "Best New Alternative Artist" at iHeart Radio Music Awards, various wins at national award shows in Japan, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and Finland, as well as over 19 nominations globally, including the Brit Awards, NME Awards, Kerrang! Awards, Swiss Music Awards and more. They are also the first Italian artist to have won the "Best Rock" award at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021.

Last summer saw MÅNESKIN contribute a distinctive rendition of "If I Can Dream" for "Elvis", the major motion picture and No. 1-charting soundtrack. Their Max Martin-produced single "Supermodel" recently surpassed 238 million global streams, appeared in the Top 20 APC in 17 countries, and remained No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative chart for five consecutive weeks. The band continue to reaffirm its triumphant status in 2023, with their recent Grammy Award nomination for "Best New Artist" and AMA Award for "Favorite Rock Song". Simultaneously, the band's reputation as the leading new generation must-see live rock act builds each and every time they take the stage.