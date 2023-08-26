  • facebook
Watch: YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Performs In Columbus During Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

August 26, 2023

The JD's Live Music YouTube channel has uploaded video of Yngwie Malmsteen's August 25 performance at The King Of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. Check out the clips below.

During an appearance on the August 16 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Malmsteen was asked if he has thought about working on a follow-up to his 2021 album "Parabellum". He responded: "Yeah. I'm in the studio all the time, so I've got a whole crapload of things that I've been working on. But I'm very, very pleased with that record. It's one of these albums that I feel it really came together. So I'm not rushing to put something out right this second. But, yeah, for sure. I've already talked to the label and I've already been in the studio. I probably have like 40, 50 things already recorded. But, as I said, I'm not rushing to put anything out yet. And plus my whole year now is booked with touring."

On August 18, Yngwie and Glenn Hughes kicked off a co-headlining tour of the U.S. Malmsteen is performing his "greatest hits" while Hughes is playing a set of classic DEEP PURPLE songs celebrating the 50th anniversary of the "Burn" album.

"Parabellum" was released in July 2021 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Only four of the songs on the LP feature vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".

After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Brian Wilson.

Back in 2021, Yngwie joked to the Beaver County Times about the mountainous wall of Marshall amplifiers and loudspeakers that he uses during his live performances: "They're the biggest Marshall stacks on earth. If you're at the International Space Station you can see two manmade objects — The Great Wall of China and my Marshall stacks."

