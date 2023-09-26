  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Performs In Sacramento During Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

September 26, 2023

The Scorps151 YouTube channel has uploaded video of Yngwie Malmsteen's entire September 7 performance at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, California. Check it out below.

Featured songs:

0:00 Intro
1:26 Rising Force
4:32 Top Down, Foot Down
6:10 No Rest for the Wicked
7:44 Soldier
11:02 Song Break
11:31 Into Valhalla
13:09 Baroque & Roll
14:51 Like An Angel
18:55 Relentless Fury
20:53 Now Your Ships Are Burned
24:18 Wolves At The Door (G minor Arp)
27:24 Yngwie Talks to Crowd
Si Vis Pacem (Parabellum)
27:53 Badinere (Double F# M)
30:18 Paganinie's 4TH/ARPAGIO
31:26
33:04 Far Beyond The Sun
38:20 Star Spangled Banner
39:33 Seventh Sign
Toccata
44:35 Keyboard
46:30 Evil Eye
49:50 Smoke On The Water (DEEP PURPLE cover)
53:13 Emilio Talks to Crowd
53:59 Trilogy Segue
54:52 Trilogy
56:41 Vengeance
57:11 Guitar Solo
1:00:44 Red House
1:03:55 Fugue
1:06:39 Guitar Solo & Noise
1:09:26 Drum Solo
1:11:11 You Don't Remember, I'll Never Forget
1:13:57 Yngwie Thanks Crowd and Band Leaves Stage
1:14:36 Crowd Cheers
1:15:20 Yngwie Returns to Stage
1:15:57 Yngwie Plays Acoustic Guitar (Black Star Segue)
1:19:42 Black Star
1:25:50 Yngwie Thanks Crowd
1:26:30 Band Bows and Leaves Stage

During an appearance on the August 16 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Malmsteen was asked if he has thought about working on a follow-up to his 2021 album "Parabellum". He responded: "Yeah. I'm in the studio all the time, so I've got a whole crapload of things that I've been working on. But I'm very, very pleased with that record. It's one of these albums that I feel it really came together. So I'm not rushing to put something out right this second. But, yeah, for sure. I've already talked to the label and I've already been in the studio. I probably have like 40, 50 things already recorded. But, as I said, I'm not rushing to put anything out yet. And plus my whole year now is booked with touring."

On August 18, Yngwie and Glenn Hughes kicked off a co-headlining tour of the U.S. Malmsteen is performing his "greatest hits" while Hughes is playing a set of classic DEEP PURPLE songs celebrating the 50th anniversary of the "Burn" album.

"Parabellum" was released in July 2021 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Only four of the songs on the LP feature vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".

After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Brian Wilson.

Back in 2021, Yngwie joked to the Beaver County Times about the mountainous wall of Marshall amplifiers and loudspeakers that he uses during his live performances: "They're the biggest Marshall stacks on earth. If you're at the International Space Station you can see two manmade objects — The Great Wall of China and my Marshall stacks."

TONIGHT: Swedish guitar god Official Yngwie Malmsteen is in the house 🎸⚡ Don't miss out!

⏰ Door: 6:30 PM / Show: 7:30 PM
🎟️ Tickets & more info at the link in our bio

Posted by Ace Of Spades on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Find more on Yngwie malmsteen
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).