Watch: YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Performs In Sacramento During Summer 2023 U.S. Tour
September 26, 2023
The Scorps151 YouTube channel has uploaded video of Yngwie Malmsteen's entire September 7 performance at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, California. Check it out below.
Featured songs:
0:00 Intro
1:26 Rising Force
4:32 Top Down, Foot Down
6:10 No Rest for the Wicked
7:44 Soldier
11:02 Song Break
11:31 Into Valhalla
13:09 Baroque & Roll
14:51 Like An Angel
18:55 Relentless Fury
20:53 Now Your Ships Are Burned
24:18 Wolves At The Door (G minor Arp)
27:24 Yngwie Talks to Crowd
Si Vis Pacem (Parabellum)
27:53 Badinere (Double F# M)
30:18 Paganinie's 4TH/ARPAGIO
31:26
33:04 Far Beyond The Sun
38:20 Star Spangled Banner
39:33 Seventh Sign
Toccata
44:35 Keyboard
46:30 Evil Eye
49:50 Smoke On The Water (DEEP PURPLE cover)
53:13 Emilio Talks to Crowd
53:59 Trilogy Segue
54:52 Trilogy
56:41 Vengeance
57:11 Guitar Solo
1:00:44 Red House
1:03:55 Fugue
1:06:39 Guitar Solo & Noise
1:09:26 Drum Solo
1:11:11 You Don't Remember, I'll Never Forget
1:13:57 Yngwie Thanks Crowd and Band Leaves Stage
1:14:36 Crowd Cheers
1:15:20 Yngwie Returns to Stage
1:15:57 Yngwie Plays Acoustic Guitar (Black Star Segue)
1:19:42 Black Star
1:25:50 Yngwie Thanks Crowd
1:26:30 Band Bows and Leaves Stage
During an appearance on the August 16 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Malmsteen was asked if he has thought about working on a follow-up to his 2021 album "Parabellum". He responded: "Yeah. I'm in the studio all the time, so I've got a whole crapload of things that I've been working on. But I'm very, very pleased with that record. It's one of these albums that I feel it really came together. So I'm not rushing to put something out right this second. But, yeah, for sure. I've already talked to the label and I've already been in the studio. I probably have like 40, 50 things already recorded. But, as I said, I'm not rushing to put anything out yet. And plus my whole year now is booked with touring."
On August 18, Yngwie and Glenn Hughes kicked off a co-headlining tour of the U.S. Malmsteen is performing his "greatest hits" while Hughes is playing a set of classic DEEP PURPLE songs celebrating the 50th anniversary of the "Burn" album.
"Parabellum" was released in July 2021 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Only four of the songs on the LP feature vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".
After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Brian Wilson.
Back in 2021, Yngwie joked to the Beaver County Times about the mountainous wall of Marshall amplifiers and loudspeakers that he uses during his live performances: "They're the biggest Marshall stacks on earth. If you're at the International Space Station you can see two manmade objects — The Great Wall of China and my Marshall stacks."
